Truck sparks fire on Lakeville Highway near Petaluma

A fire blocked traffic Tuesday afternoon on Lakeville Highway near Petaluma.

The fire was reported about 2:35 p.m. south of Stage Gulch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up a half-mile in each direction but no injuries were reported. Cal Fire said the blaze was extinguished shortly after 3 p.m. As of 3.30 p.m., CHP was reporting lanes were open but there were significant backups. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

