Tweets prompt calls for Petaluma man’s removal from city committee

A Petaluma man who serves on a local citizens advisory committee focused on race and policing is facing calls for his removal from the group after offensive social media posts, some of them racist, that he posted on Twitter were brought to light late last month.

Calls for the removal of Stefan Perez from the Petaluma committee, which was created specifically to review the policies and procedures that guide the city’s government and police department, were heard June 7 during the public comment portion of Petaluma’s City Council meeting.

Similar demands were made to Petaluma city staff before that meeting, Petaluma City Attorney Eric Danly said.

Some of those messages centered around a series of social media posts created by a Twitter user named Chad Loder, who posted archived and screen captured posts from an account Perez confirmed was his in an emailed statement to The Press Democrat. Loder’s thread also lobbed a number of other accusations about Perez, which could not be independently verified and which Perez’s attorney, Roy Miller, said were untrue.

The posts from the account Perez confirmed as his include one published in late November 2017, in which Perez tweeted that Native American people “went back to hibernation until next year’s wave of viral ‘woke’ videos.”

In July 2018, the thread shows, Perez tweeted: “Facebook and Twitter took out all the Nazi and Hitler GIFs … #DontTreadOnMe.”

“The ... committee has a problem with Stefan Perez on it,” Alegra Wilson told the Petaluma City Council during last week’s meeting. “He’s been found to promote hate and white supremacy. It’s not safe for the committee members to have him there, trying to do this work, and to have a white supremacist in their midst.”

Miller, a Santa Rosa attorney representing Perez, denied allegations that Perez was a white supremacist or that he had any ties to white supremacist groups, one of the allegations made in Loder’s Twitter thread. Miller also declined a reporter’s request to interview Perez for this story.

In a statement emailed to The Press Democrat by Miller, Perez confirmed the Twitter page in an account under his name was his. He added that his “personal twitter is all jokes.”

“If over the course of four years of posting the best they got to prove my white nationalism is 4 or 5 jokes about Hitler then I'm just as much of a Nazi as Mel Brooks,” Perez said, referring to the Jewish American actor and director.

Among the other posts shared on his Twitter page, which is now set to private, Perez shared an image of the Isla Vista mass murderer Elliot Rodger’s face edited to look like the Joker, the Batman villain that’s been adopted by the online alt-right culture.

A month later, he riffed on people who referred to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus, an anti-Asian slur used by then-President Donald Trump during the pandemic.

“Order food from a local Covid-19 restaurant. They’re really hurting right now from all the racism,” Perez tweeted.

On Thursday, Petaluma City Attorney Eric Danly said the city would not make changes to the composition of the board after their inquiry into the allegations launched against Perez could not be proven.

A letter sent to the committee signed by Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett and council members D’Lynda Fischer and Mike Healy said the city could not “condone, support, or accept” racist conduct, though it could not infringe on the right to free speech.

“The City must permit protected speech, while protecting (committee) members and the entire Petaluma community from the harm of racist conduct,” the letter said. “The (committee’s) process embodies the City’s commitment to both championing free speech and eradicating racism in Petaluma.”

Perez was placed on paid administrative leave from his job as a video arts teacher at Santa Rosa’s Art Quest program, an arts magnet program run by Santa Rosa High School, Miller said.

The school took the action to protect both Perez and his students after Perez told school administrators that he had received death threats, Miller said.

Beth Berk, a spokeswoman for the Santa Rosa City Schools district, on Friday said she could not confirm Miller’s statement about why Perez was placed on administrative leave.

“The district cannot provide further details because this is a personnel matter, and employment and privacy laws do not allow any further comment,” she wrote in an email.

In a prior emailed statement, Berk confirmed Perez had been placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of school year but declined to provide additional information. The school year ended June 4.

Berk declined to say whether Perez would continue to work for the school district this following school year.

Miller added that the threats to Perez, which he did not describe in detail, were being investigated.

When asked who was investigating the threats, Miller declined to provide additional information during interviews on Wednesday and Friday.

“I’m not going to go beyond that,” Miller said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.