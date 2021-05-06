Two collisions reported during Roseland Cinco de Mayo celebration

A crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people was out in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa Wednesday night, celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

A sideshow of cars performing stunts at the intersection of West Avenue and Sebastopol Road resulted in two collisions, one in which a man in his early 20s was hurt. He was scooped up by the crowd and carried away.

Another collision involved a Cadillac that spun out of control during the sideshow and hit an SUV.

Santa Rosa police and fire officials were out at about 8:15 p.m. checking on the crowd, and responding to reports of collisions. The revelry was still going after 9 p.m., but some families were starting to go home, according to Santa Rosa Police Lt. Jeneane Kucker.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Hector DeLeon said multiple officers were assigned to the event, including extra DUI officers and the CHP, whose officers were going to respond as needed.

“We’ve upstaffed our patrols, knowing that historically every year people are out,” said Kucker. “We know because of last year’s sideshows going on and reckless driving. We do get a lot of calls about that. We’ve been responding to calls for service since 6 o’clock.”

But she added, “We’re not trying to have a huge presence out there. We’re somewhat allowing things to occur naturally.”

She pointed out that an organized family event had to be canceled this year and last year because of the pandemic.

Starting about 5 p.m., people of all ages were lining the streets, milling about, listening to mariachi music and patronizing food trucks and vendors selling paintings and toys to celebrate the Mexican holiday. Some set off fireworks. Traffic in the neighborhood was backed up west to Stony Point Road.

Low-riders mixed with prancing horseback riders and many cars carried red, white and green Mexican flags Wednesday night. Four different drones were seen shooting pictures from above.

No violence had been reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.