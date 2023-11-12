Two dogs perish in south Sonoma County trailer fire

A Saturday morning trailer fire that sent up plumes of dense, dark smoke off Kastania Road in south Sonoma County took the lives of two dogs trapped inside when the flames ignited, Gold Ridge Fire Chief Darrin DeCarli said.

The fire also destroyed the home of an individual who was living in the fifth-wheel trailer, though the person wasn’t inside at the time, DeCarli said.

There were no other injuries besides the two pets lost to the flames that broke out around 9:50 a.m., he said. The fire did spread slightly to surrounding vegetation, though less than a quarter acre was burned, he said.

Kastania Road is a rural road roughly parallel to Highway 101 south of Petaluma.

DeCarli said the trailer was parked on someone’s property. Numerous fire departments sent crews to help, including Petaluma Fire and Cal Fire.

