Two generations later, Petaluma businesses could again team up for town’s welcome sign

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

For nearly 50 years, motorists driving along Highway 101 have passed Petaluma’s unique welcome signs.

The steel structures, capped with an egg-shaped disc embracing the town’s name, Petaluma, its location, Sonoma County, and its birth date, 1858, have been in place since 1975.

Or, we should say, had been.

The sign on the south end of town, visible for northbound traffic, hasn’t been seen for years, removed to make way for Highway 101 widening and lost to a mess of overgrown bushes in a Penngrove truck yard.

Petaluma’s north side welcome sign looks like it could come down at any minute, the rust flaking off as southbound traffic whizzes past each day.

That brings us to this week’s Ask the PAC question. And yes, we’re doing just one, because it’s a doozy.

Question: Why hasn’t Petaluma’s welcome sign been maintained? It is a great vintage sign that needs attention, and I would think that the city’s pride would have led officials to address it by now.

Answer: The two original signs, installed in 1975, were a gift to the city from the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce.

The signs, built with locally sourced metal from Van Bebber Brothers Steel and crafted by Shoemaker Structural Welding, also display the insignias of various city service clubs, including Lions, Kiwanis, Elks and Rotary.

But there was never any plan in place for sign maintenance, and neither the city, nor the chamber, can agree on whose responsibility it is.

“There was never any maintenance on the signs – they’re just iron poles,” said Onita Pellegrini, the chamber’s CEO. “They are in pretty rough shape.”

In the past decade, talks over replacing or refurbishing the signs have started, stopped and re-started, but to date, there’s no firm timeline for new signage.

Jason Beatty, Petaluma’s director of public works, said he thought there was a plan to work on the signs, in particular the one at the south end of town that was removed with the new Highway 101 on-ramp. But that sign, which was on CalTrans property, has sat for so long in a Penngrove truck yard that you’d need a map to find it amid the overgrown bushes.

Pellegrini said talks started again before COVID-19 struck, but the pandemic has put further conversations on hold.

And here’s where things get really interesting: The strongest lead at this point calls for the signs to be rebuilt by the same families that created the original structures.

The grandsons of Royce Van Bebber and John Shoemaker, who now run their grandfathers’ businesses, have talked about teaming up again to craft new signs that will stand for generations to come.

“It’s kind of exciting,” said Royce Jr. (the name skipped one generation). “How cool would it be for the next generations to rebuild this sign together? It would be a fun project for Trevor (Shoemaker) and I to rebuild.”

Back in the 1970s, Van Bebber Steel had to source some of the larger pipe from Stockton. This time, though, Van Bebber said the company he co-owns with a cousin is more than capable of supplying all of the materials.

The only problem? Steel prices are at an all-time high, and the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, which relies on its member businesses for funding, is in no position to foot the bill this time around.

“There are volunteer pieces in place that the chamber would be more than happy to coordinate with,” Pellegrini said. “We just don’t have the budget to pay for anything.”