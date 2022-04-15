Subscribe

Two injured in downtown Petaluma shooting

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
April 15, 2022, 6:56AM

Two people were injured Thursday night after gunshots rang out during a fight in downtown Petaluma.

Petaluma Police officers were dispatched at 8:16 p.m. to reports of a fight with gunshots fired, according to a Nixle alert from police.

After arriving at the scene, in the 200 block of north Water St., police say they found blood, and witnesses confirmed at least four people had been involved in a fight and at least one gunshot was heard.

About a half hour later, at 8:43 p.m., two people arrived at Petaluma Valley Hospital - one with a gunshot wound and another suffering a head injury, according to the Nixle alert, sent about 1 a.m. Friday. Neither injury was life threatening.

“The suspects have not been identified, and the motive for the fight has yet to be determined,” police said in the Nixle. “The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petaluma Police Det. Jake Gutierrez at 707-778-4532.

