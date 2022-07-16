Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest; one found dead

A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man's close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest.

Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the Bald Rock Trailhead in Plumas National Forest. Stephenson was accompanied by his friend and the friend's 14-year-old son.

On Wednesday, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, the father reported Stephenson and his 14-year-old as missing after the two were separated from him during the trip. After the call, sheriff's deputies, a search and rescue team and an office helicopter went to Berry Creek to conduct the search. Later that evening, the 14-year-old's body was found "near the bottom of a steep rock embankment."

KOVR reports that officials do not suspect foul play.

The area has been recently ravaged by three wildfires: the North Complex Fire in 2020 and the Beckwourth Complex and Dixie Fires in 2021. Both created riskier-than-usual conditions in tandem with possible rainfall due to "increased potential for flash flooding, soil erosion, debris flows, falling trees, and rockfalls," the Forest Service says. Roads and trails on the forest, primarily in the the Feather River Ranger District, are still closed off for the public.

A resident in the area told Sacramento's KOVR about the challenges of hiking the area.

"Absolutely, 100% it would be difficult," Rob Shipley told the station. "Almost insane."

Officials are continuing to search for Stephenson — and the investigation surrounding the teen's death is active and ongoing. Anyone with relevant information about Stephenson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at (530) 538-7322.