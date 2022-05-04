Two Old Adobe District men finalists for state Classified Employee of the year

Eric Chrisco from Old Adobe Elementary Charter School and Dale Walsh from the La Tercera, both in the Old Adobe Union School Distdrict have been named finalists for the state-level Classified School Employee of the Year Award.

Eleven classified employees were nominated for county recognition by their school districts for the work they do on behalf of the students of Sonoma County. Chrisco and Walsh were two of five to earn that recognition.

Each finalist selected by a judging panel received a $100 Target gift card and a personal note from County Schools Superintendent Steve Herrington.

Chrisco was honored in the custodial and maintenance category. “From delivery to the school sites, large repair work, warehouse organization and so much more, Eric runs the show. His work is always top-notch, he needs very little direction, and he gets things done right the first time,” wrote Old Adobe Superintendent Craig Conte in nominating Chrisco.

Walsh was nominated in the health and student services category. “For over 20 years, Dale, or 'Mr. Dale' as the students call him, has brought support, nurturing, and caring to his role of campus aide. In his crossing guard role, Dale is consistent and dedicated to the safety of all our families. He brings smiles and positivity to every moment here at La Tercera, and is committed to making each day the best day,” wrote La Tercera Principal Dan Noble in nominating Dale.

Other finalists were Tammy Affonso from the Santa Rosa City Schools District, Brianna Sealy-Clark from Santa Rosa Middle School and Jose Tlatilpa from Sheppard Accelerated Elementary School in the Roseland School District.

Other nominees were Benny Fonzeca, Roseland University Prep, Roseland School District; Sarah French, Sonoma County Office of Education; Sheri Roberge, Special Education Local Plan Area, Sonoma County; Cristina Padilla, Roseland Creek Elementary, Roseland School District; Kimberly Szalai, Brooks Elementary School, Windsor Unified School District and Asia Teixeira, Sonoma County Office of Education.