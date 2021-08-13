Two outbuildings destroyed in rural Petaluma fire

Crews from multiple fire agencies teamed up early Friday to put out a blaze in rural Petaluma before it spread into surrounding wildlands.

A structure fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on Lila Lane off Old Adobe Road in east Petaluma near Adobe School.

Two outbuildings were destroyed and a third singed on an exterior wall.

“Fortunately it was able to be contained and kept to the two outbuildings,” said Andy Taylor, battalion chief for the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, which responded to the call.

The fire caused about $30,000 in structural damage, he added.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Other fire agencies assisting in the effort were Cal Fire, Schell Vista, Goldridge, Petaluma, Wilmar, Sonoma Valley and the Coast Guard at Two Rock.

