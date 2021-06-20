Two suspected of trying to steal catalytic converters in Petaluma

Two suspects believed responsible for the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Petaluma were arrested this past week, according to authorities.

Jose Aguilar-Robles, 37, of Richmond, and Nancy Turcios, 35, of San Rafael, where arrested shortly after 5 a.m. June 17 at Prospect and Keller streets, according to Petaluma police.

A witness told police she spotted a man, who was operating a power tool, underneath her neighbor’s vehicle. A short time later the man crawled out from under the vehicle and entered a vehicle and was seen leaving the area.

The witness described the vehicle to police who stopped it at Petaluma Boulevard North and Washington Street.

While speaking with the driver, Aguilar-Robles and his passenger, Turcios, police noticed “a cordless drill inside the vehicle,” according to a news release.

“Ultimately, officers conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle and located a catalytic converter which appeared to have been recently cut/removed (from another vehicle). In addition to the catalytic converter, officers located multiple tools commonly associated with stealing catalytic converters,” the release added.

Aguilar-Robles and Turcios were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and attempted grand theft, officials said.

They were both detained at the Sonoma County Jail.