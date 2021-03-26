US Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma to rename wing for Arnold Palmer

The U.S. Coast Guard this week announced plans to rename a wing of its Petaluma-based training center after Arnold Palmer, the famed professional golfer and one-time yeoman in the Coast Guard.

In a ceremony planned for later this year, the Coast Guard will welcome the Arnold D. Palmer Professional Annex, renaming what is now known as the Yeoman and Storekeeper “A” School wing of the Juliet Nichols Building, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The name change emanates from Pennsylvania, where the state’s elected U.S. senators and two congressmen sought to honor Palmer, a Pennsylvania native.

Palmer, who died in 2016, has no ties to the Two Rock area training center, which sits 180 miles north of the Pebble Beach Golf Course he helped revive as a part owner for the last two decades of his life.

Before his Hall of Fame golf career, Palmer served with distinction as a yeoman in the Coast Guard from 1951-53, and worked for the 9th Coast Guard District commander in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the release.

“My dad said that the U.S. Coast Guard made him a better person for the world,” Amy Palmer Saunders said in the release. “He would be touched to know that others will be given the same opportunity to learn and grow in a space named for him.”

Located northwest of Petaluma, the Two Rock campus hosts 4,000 students per year as the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest West Coast training center,

The Training Center Petaluma helps mold chiefs, medics, storekeepers, yeomen, information system technicians, electronics technicians and operations specialists, and it’s also home to the Coast Guard Leadership Development Center’s Chief Petty Officer Academy.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.