U.S. poet laureate and Sonoma native Ada Limón to discuss space, art at South by Southwest event

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón has never attended a South by Southwest conference. So, the Sonoma native grew excited when she was invited to open the 2024 event.

She will join Lori Glaze, the director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division, in a discussion “of the intersection of art and space” during the conference, slated for March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

NASA suggested Limón for the speaking gig, inspired by a poem she wrote that will be engraved on a spacecraft that will travel to Jupiter.

“When I noticed the speaking proposal come through our PanelPicker system, I was so excited,” said Monica Sack, senior director of conference programming for South by Southwest, or SXSW. “But I also didn’t want the session to be limited to a discussion around space and exploration, since Ada’s view of the world is so unique.

“There is so much to explore, even within our daily lives. As the opening speaker of our conference, I hope she will inspire our audience to look at the world with new eyes and to see the extraordinary that is all around us.”

Limón will be there to convey what it means to explore.

“I'm excited to be attending to discuss the intersection of art and space exploration,” she said. “I love thinking of the ways poetry can speak to the unknown. I'm always pleased to have the chance to bring poetry to a wider audience.”

And Glaze, who oversees NASA’s flight missions and research on the solar system’s content, origins and evolution, will help explain “the journey of how expansive our world can be, as well as the importance of the collaboration between art and science,” Sack said.

“The presentation will focus on NASA’s legacy of sending inspirational messages to space and will be an opportunity for Ada Limón to talk about her work and her approach that will be carried on Europa Clipper,” Glaze said.

Glaze explained the presentation will encourage those in the audience to think about some of the big questions that NASA seeks to answer: “How does the universe work?” “How did we get here?” “Are we alone?”

“I'm looking forward to talking with my co-presenter, Dr. Lori Glaze, about how the very human endeavor of the arts can help us explore who we are as a species,” Limón said. “The imagination is so important in not just defining who we are, but also, it's important in redefining who we might be, who we could be.”

Sack first saw Limón speak this year at the Portland Arts & Lectures event in Oregon. She felt the poet’s “ability to inspire our community would be the perfect tone to set as our attendees move through the event.”

She said she’s in awe of Limón’s world view and “has an incredible ability to take the everyday life we don’t think about and give it depth and beauty.”

Sack added, “When I think about her most recent collection of poems — ‘The Hurting Kind’ — I appreciate Ada’s ability to observe the beauty in the darker moments of our lives. Understanding these moments is so important when figuring out a path to move forward.”

At a glance The opening session of South by Southwest 2024 is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, March 8, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. A video of the session will be available on demand on SXSW’s YouTube channel after the event.

Born and raised in Sonoma, Limón attended Dunbar Elementary School, Altimira Middle School and Sonoma Valley High School, graduating in 1993. She subsequently received a bachelor’s degree in theater from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in poetry from New York University.

Limón has published six poetry collections, winning awards and fellowships from the National Book Critics Circle, Guggenheim Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts, among others.

She was selected as the 24th poet laureate of the U.S. on July 12, 2022 — the first Latin woman to receive the honor — and this year, became the first laureate to be appointed to a two-year second term.

Poetry in space

Limón’s work continues to gain widespread attention and acclaim, including some unconventional recognition, such as a 2023 “genius grant” from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, a bench dedicated to her in front of Readers’ Books in Sonoma and her “In Praise of Mystery: a Poem for Europa,” being engraved on NASA’s robotic Europa Clipper spacecraft.

NASA is running a campaign, Message in a Bottle, through Dec. 31, that invites people throughout the world to sign their names to Limón’s poem. Their names will be stenciled onto microchips that are mounted on the spacecraft.

So far, 1.7 million people have added their names to the poem.

“The poem connects two water worlds — Earth, yearning to reach out and understand what makes a world habitable, and Europa, waiting with secrets yet to be explored,” Glaze said. “The campaign is a special collaboration, uniting art and science — by NASA, the U.S. poet laureate and the Library of Congress.”

The poem and names will travel 1.8 billion miles on Europa’s visit to the Jupiter system. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, in October 2024 and plans call for it to orbit around Jupiter by 2030.

Over several years, it will conduct dozens of flybys of Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, and will gather detailed measurements to determine if the moon has conditions suitable for life.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.