Before the air cleared and the dog hair settled in Petaluma and Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested, had claimed the prize of world’s ugliest dog, it came down to this: “Who’s ugly? They’re all beautiful,” said Scooter’s owner, Linda Elmquist, of Tucson, Arizona.

In which case, Scooter was the most beautiful of the eight contestants at this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, held annually to promote the importance of adopting perhaps less-than-perfect rescue dogs.

He was mild-mannered, various shades of gray and scruffy despite having hair only on his head. His tongue hung nonstop from his mouth (a major source of points in the contest). He was born with his hind legs facing backward, forcing him to walk on his front legs except when he is strapped into a newly acquired wheeled cart that he also uses to get around.

He elicited gasps from the four judge panel when Elmquist carried him to their table.

“When you see him, you don’t want to touch him. But when you touch him you don’t want to stop,” said judge Gadi Schwartz, an NBC news host on the Stay Tuned show.

Scooter’s victory won Elmquist a $1,500 prize and an appearance (with him) on “Today,” the NBC morning news show.

Wild Thang, a 6-year-old Chinese Pekingese, took second place and a $1,000 prize; Harold Bartholomew, a 16-year-old Chihuahua, came in third and won $500.

For Ann Hobrecht, of Petaluma, the event was a winner for reasons other than the dogs.

“I tend to think more about the people ,” she said. “It brings a lot of people and nationalities together.

“It’s really positive.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay