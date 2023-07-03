Ukiah display kicks off North Coast July 4 fireworks shows

Ukiah’s Saturday night fireworks extravaganza will be followed Monday by shows in Sebastopol and Windsor and more fun to be had Tuesday.|
July 3, 2023, 3:52PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Ukiah got out of the gate first, with a Saturday night fireworks extravaganza. Sebastopol and Windsor were set to match that lead with their own big public shows Monday night.

Next up on Tuesday: Kenwood’s beloved footrace and Independence Day parade, and daytime festivities in Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

Most of that group also will be featured in the last round of public pyrotechnic shows on Tuesday night, including the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.

For a full lineup of July 4 celebrations, times and locations, click here.

