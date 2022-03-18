Ukraine consul general comes to Sonoma in ‘darkest times’

Ukraine Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk was welcomed by Sonoma public officials and residents at City Hall on Thursday afternoon, amid the ongoing invasion of his country by Russian forces.

Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding issued a proclamation of support for Ukraine and its people, and condemned Russia’s unprovoked attacks, adding that the “spirit, resolve, strength, fierce defiance and patriotism of the Ukrainian people are to be celebrated.”

Sonoma has enjoyed a sister-city relationship with the Ukrainian city of Kaniv since 1987.

Hearts colored in the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag waved among the attendees to the event, and sunflowers adorned the sides of the lectern, reflecting the country’s national flower. Kushneruk thanked the crowd of about 300 people for their support on behalf of Ukrainians who, he said, have given their best sons and daughters to stop Russian military forces from taking their homeland.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of our people,” Kushneruk said. “Whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve our democracy.”

Kushneruk said Russia’s attacks were not only against Ukraine, but an attack on freedom and human rights akin to those on Pearl Harbor and 9/11, which turned the skies black as cities were turned into battlefields.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of danger and death for thousands of people in Ukraine,” Kushneruk said. “Just yesterday Russian military aircraft dropped a bomb on a theater in the city of Mauripol, and in that theater, around 1,000 people were hiding in a bomb shelter.”

After his speech, Mayor Ding presented a key to the city to Kushneruk. Other public officials offered words of support to the people fighting Russian aggression and recounted actions they’ve taken to support the Ukrainian people.

“The heartbreaking images of the destruction, death and disruption in Ukraine brings tears rage and sorrow,” City Councilmember Madolyn Agrimonti said on behalf of 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin, who was unable to attend. “Bombing of schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure and residential areas of your cities and countryside is abhorrent and unconscionable.”

Silvia Toth, co-chair of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association, said the images coming out of Ukraine bring back haunting childhood memories of her and her family fleeing the Soviets, and she offered the Sister Cities’ continual support throughout the conflict.

“What makes this very personal for me is that at the age of 9, my family and I fled Hungary in 1956,” Toth said. “Watching the war unfold in the news is heart wrenching, and shows the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people.”

The type of military action in Ukraine today has not been seen on the European continent in 80 years, Kushneruk said, and he called on Americans to view the conflict as good versus evil and democracy versus autocracy.

“In the darkest times for our country, we call on you, on all Americans to do more,” Kushneruk said. “That is why today, American people are helping not just Ukraine, but they're helping Europe and the world.”

