Uncertain holiday season for Petaluma retailers

It’s a popular misconception that “Black Friday” gets its name from the explosion of profits that puts businesses “in the black,” a myth that will likely hold true this holiday shopping season as local retailers enter a winter brimming with uncertainty.

As the year crawls to a close and the country barrels into a harrowing surge of coronavirus cases, local businesses are left wondering how the holidays will play out. Looking back on more than eight months of the shutdown, and counting about 10 months from when the pandemic was declared in the U.S., multiple Petaluma retail owners say the only thing that they can rely on is unpredictability.

For a handful of local shops that specialize in gifts and specialty items, a dimmed holiday season could amount to even greater profit losses, on top of already-battered bottom lines.

“There’s no doubt that it’s all hurting, you don’t have people downtown,” said Petaluma Chamber of Commerce CEO Onita Pellegrini. “Holiday events are canceled or curtailed, restaurants aren’t opened indoors, you just don’t have the masses roaming around like you normally start to see.”

Along Kentucky Street downtown, Heebee Jeebee General Store has been a beloved shopping destination for more than 20 years. The eclectic business is known for being a one-stop destination for holiday shoppers and is often stocked with unusual knick-knacks, vintage toys, home goods and a hodge podge of other items.

Owner Drew Washer said at least a third of her business is usually from passersby and intrigued window-shoppers. Looking out on a silent Kentucky Street, Washer has been brainstorming inventive ways she can attract more customers. Maybe she’ll extend hours, she said, or offer pre-made stocking stuffers or hold after-hours private shopping events.

“It’s like survival of the fittest, we have to have our eyes and ears opened all the time and always be ready to adapt, to turn on a dime just to survive,” Washer said.

Down the street, FloraLuna Apothecary & Trading Co. is also thinking of new ways to reach customers now that downtown streets are emptier than usual.

“Last year, my first holiday season I was open, a lot of customers wandered in,” said owner Phaedra Achor. “The spirit is definitely in the air, but it’s not comparable to last year, and I’m not seeing the same support for local businesses. I fear people are getting a little comfortable with the conveniences of Amazon and forgetting us.”

But for other retail stores, like Hello Penngrove tucked along Main Street outside of city limits, foot traffic has never been a reliable source of customers. After shutting down in the spring, owner Kaitlin Loewenthal sprinted to create an online store and offer curbside pickup. With her four young kids playing in the background after vexing distanced-learning lessons, Lowenthal spent hours each day cataloging, packing and shipping.

But it all tallied up to a tiny fraction of her average profit, she said, for what felt like 10 times the amount of work.

“It was so demanding, it was the absolute low,” she said of those four months. “When we were shut down for all that time, it really set us back. And we were having such a great year, it’s our fifth year in business, and this really knocked us down.”

Like many other small businesses, she has come to rely on social media as the best way to remain connected to her customer base and communicate updates. On July 14, she posted to Instagram to announce Hello Penngrove was up and running for indoor shopping again. Lowenthal said she’s been able to hire back nine of the 12 part-time employees that she once had, and has seen a slow return of shoppers.

Yet as the holiday shopping season looms, the gift shop owner is doubtful that profits will mirror those of prior years, or be enough to counterbalance the wounds inflicted by spring shutdowns.

“Our sales are back up to our last year’s sales, but you just can’t make up that lost time,” Loewenthal said. “December is usually when we pay off our credit cards every year, but I don’t know what to expect this year, honestly.”

Like Hello Penngrove, Leslie Goodrich’s business Lala’s Jam and Urban Farmstead is also further away from central shopping streets and downtown activity.

Opened in 2017 on East Washington Street, the store sells a collection of Sonoma County food items, including her namesake handcrafted jams and sauces. She’s been struggling to reach new customers now that she can no longer offer samples and tastings at area markets – something she credits with building brand awareness and selling items.

“In the past, I would stay open every single day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas and I would be packed,” Goodrich said. “But I don’t have those expectations, because you just can’t predict anything this year.”

With the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner, Goodrich said her greatest concern at the moment is whether she will have to shutdown again if people shirk public health advice and the holiday leads to a boom in coronavirus cases.

However, there are a few bright spots and changes in shopping behavior fostering hope for some business owners.

Loewenthal said she’s seen a hearty uptick in the sale of home and décor items, which she attributes to the “nesting” brought on by the pandemic’s shelter-in-place orders and an embrace of domesticity. It’s a trend that dovetails nicely with her newly-launched interior design services.

Food and beverage sales have also experienced some changes according to the owners of Lala’s Jam and FloraLuna Apothecary, shifts they also attribute to changed behaviors brought by the pandemic.

Achor says her syrups and bitters have been flying off the shelves at local stores like Willibees and Oliver’s Market, and Goodrich has seen an increase in interest from companies buying food gift baskets for employees working from home.

“The Sonoma County community is all about supporting local businesses, and I’m just really hoping that through the holiday season people remember to come back to that,” Achor said.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)