Unknown number of Sonoma County mail-in ballots still uncounted in Tuesday primary

Sonoma County’s top election official was cautiously optimistic turnout in the primary election was still on track to hit about 50% as predicted on Tuesday.

There was no estimate Wednesday from her office of how many ballots were outstanding, but with nearly 57,500 ballots counted as of Tuesday night that turnout projection could mean as many as 95,000 ballots still need to be processed. There are 304,008 registered voters in the county.

Deva Proto, the county registrar of voters, said the county received a large number of mail-in ballots Tuesday and more had come in Wednesday. Many ballots were dropped off at vote centers and ballot boxes across the county on Election Day, too.

“We have a lot of vote by mail ballots that need to be processed,” she said, work that is getting underway Wednesday.

Updated election results aren’t expected to be released until Friday, Proto said.

That means several races too close too call Tuesday night or where none of the candidates received a simple majority could be in for an extended wait to know if they’ll win outright or head to a November runoff.

Eddie Engram led in the three-way race for Sonoma County sheriff but was just shy of the simple majority needed to win the seat outright.

Engram, an assistant county sheriff who oversees the county jail, had 50% of the 52,561 votes counted, leading Carl Tennenbaum with 27% and Dave Edmonds with 13% of the vote.

If Engram can’t capture more than 50% of the total votes cast, the marquee countywide race on the June ballot — and only the second contested sheriff’s election in the past 25 years — will head to a runoff.

Similarly, none of the candidates for Sonoma County superintendent of schools had enough votes as of Tuesday night to win the post. Amie Carter led with 44.8% of the vote.

And in one of two judicial races, just 760 votes separated defense attorney Joseph Passalacqua and Oscar Pardo, a civil litigator.

The latest results posted late Tuesday night included 57,437 votes. That included ballots received by mail, processed and scanned by 8 p.m., though that doesn’t include all of the early ballots that were mailed in, votes cast during early voting and the roughly 3,300 votes cast at the polls on Election Day, Proto said.

The reported tally represents an 18.9% turnout.

Election workers must still finish processing and counting mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and sent to the county office as well as those dropped off on Tuesday and provisional ballots.

Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day that are received within seven days of the election will be counted.

Proto said she hoped turnout would surpass the 48% voter participation from the last midterm primary in 2018. She said she would have a better idea once staff begins sorting through the additional mail-in ballots.

Election workers on Wednesday were taking an inventory of items from equipment to spoiled ballots and preparing for the manual ballot tally. They’ll also begin the process of sorting through mail-in ballots where workers will check voter signatures and extract and scan the ballots.

A rough estimate of how many mail-in ballots are left to be counted is expected Wednesday afternoon, Proto said.

The majority of votes should be posted within the first two weeks of the election, with smaller updates expected over the next month until the election is certified, she said.

In addition to the sheriff’s, judicial and school superintendent races, the local ballot included contested races for two seats on the Board of Supervisors representing north and south county.

Incumbent David Rabbitt had a strong lead in his bid for a fourth term representing Sonoma County’s 2nd supervisorial district with 58.75% over Blake Hooper (35.97%) and Kevin Hayenga (5.28%). It was unclear if the outstanding ballots could shift the outcome of that race.

Supervisor James Gore coasted to a win Tuesday night, securing a third term representing Sonoma County’s 4th District.

Staff reporters Colin Atagi, Emma Murphy, Kaylee Tornay and Emily Wilder contributed to this story.

