An influx of dead sea lions has developed on a Sonoma County beach, leaving visitors baffled in recent days and over the Labor Day weekend.

Sea lions are in various levels of decomposition along Doran Beach in Bodega Bay, where a Press Democrat reporter found four carcasses Monday afternoon.

Area residents said there were anywhere from five to 10 throughout the holiday weekend.

Megan Robbins, a Bodega Bay resident of more than 10 years, said it’s not unusual to find three dead sea lions over 12 months.

She spotted at least five Sunday and Monday.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Robbins, 57. “That’s so unusual.”

Efforts by The Press Democrat to reach sealife experts were hindered by the Labor Day holiday.

The bodies are spread out along the beach and several blend in with sea vegetation washing up ashore.

On Monday, the body of a recently deceased sea lions lay in the shoreline, where rushing water moved it to and from the exposed sand.

For the most part, beachgoers appeared unfazed by the dead animals and those who spotted them did not hesitate to take photos.

Still, area residents are concerned about the new trend and could only speculate over why the animals are dying.

“Sharks? Change in temperatures? People? I have no idea,” Bodega Bay resident Aaron Freeman, 47, said as he looked down at the remnants of a seal. “In my years here, I’ve never seen so many in a short amount of time. Something definitely changed around.”

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi