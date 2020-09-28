Update: Evacuation centers shift as Shady fire burns homes in east Santa Rosa

3:11 a.m. update:

Evacuation centers are being moved from Santa Rosa to Petaluma “out of an abundance of caution,” according to county spokesman Paul Gullixson. The Santa Rosa Veterans building and the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds are closing as shelters.

Evacuees can go to the following locations:

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.)

Petaluma Veteran’s Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter)

Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping)

Santa Rosa city officials have opened up a temporary evacuation point at A Place to Play park, 2375 West 3rd Street, Santa Rosa

2:32 a.m. update: Shady fire surrounds Oakmont, enters Trione-Annadel State Park

By 2:30 a.m. the Shady fire was nearing the senior community of Oakmont, surrounding it on three sides — destroying houses on Melita Road, scorching the ridgeline and creeping down from the east and igniting in Trione-Annadel State Park to the south.

A local battalion chief said they had just a few engines at the ready to protect Oakmont.

“We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got,” he said.

2:14 a.m. Monday update: Sheriff’s Office expands evacuations

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation orders to two areas as homes continue to burn or be threatened along Santa Rosa’s eastern edge.

Residents of these areas are advised to evacuate as quickly as possible. This is in addition to the roughly 10,500 people already under orders to evacuate, according to Sonoma County Spokesman Paul Gullixson.

Those zones include:

Zone 6A2, which is southwest of Highway 12, east and north of Warm Springs Road and northwest of Arnold Drive.

Zone 6B3, which is northeast of Highway 12, southeast of Nuns Canyon Road/Nelligan Road, southwest of the Napa/Sonoma county line and northwest of Trinity Road.

Sheriff’s officials are urging residents to head east toward Sonoma, as Highway 12 westbound is gridlocked.

First responders are going door to door to assist people in these areas.

2 a.m. Monday update: Homes along Sunhawk Drive threatened

The Shady fire is threatening homes along Sunhawk Drive near Mystic Point in Santa Rosa, with a spot fire burning a fence close to one home. Crews stationed in the neighborhood are moving quickly to put out the blaze.

Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson and his family were among the 10,500 residents of Sonoma County ordered to evacuate their homes late Sunday as the Shade fire burned into Santa Rosa’s eastern outskirts.

Joining the throngs of people fleeing their homes, the drive from his Skyhawk neighborhood to the county complex in north Santa Rosa took about 1½ hours, Gullixson said.

He could hear the sound of machinery as he left, possibly dozers cutting fire breaks into the steep hillsides. And he reflected that it appeared that many people appeared to evacuate quickly and without delays. The fire started as a glow, “then suddenly you see these big flames licking the sky.”

“I’ve always looked up in those hills, they’re beautiful, but I always wondered if they were safe,” Gullixson said. “I prayed nothing would ever happen, but nothing is out of bounds anymore. Everything is vulnerable.”

The county opened its emergency operations center about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to coordinate evacuation shelters and other response needs for the fire.

1:43 a.m. Monday update:Shady fire jumps Highway 12 near Oakmont, homes in Skyhawk burning

The Shady fire has crossed Highway 12 near the northern most entrance to Oakmont, according to Santa Rosa police officers in Oakmont.

Dozens of Santa Rosa and Petaluma police officers are gathered at the Berger Community Center to coordinate door-to-door evacuations, beginning about 1:30 a.m. for any residents remaining in Oakmont.

In Santa Rosa, about a half-dozen homes were burning along Mountain Hawk Drive in the Skyhawk neighborhood as fire crews battle house-to-house.

1:32 a.m. Monday update: Sonoma County marshals resources to protect east Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said “it’s a critical need right now” to get additional firefighting resources to defend eastern Santa Rosa against the Shady fire, which remained wholly uncontrolled early Monday.

As of 1 a.m. Monday, the fire posed the greatest threat to the community of homes along Los Alamos Road between Highway 12 and Hood Mountain and the Skyhawk subdivision.

“We have way more homes to protect than engines to protect them,” Heine said.