Updates: PG&E shuts off power to thousands, Walbridge fire flareup and an earthquake

11:30AM: Winds caused Walbridge flareup

Winds late Monday night sparked the flareup on the Walbridge fire, Cal Fire said Tuesday, but crews were prepared and were able to prevent any loss of containment.

There are still unburned islands within the Walbridge containment lines of the 54,940-acre fire in northern Sonoma County.

The winds stirred up flames within those, resulting in a small spot fire outside the containment lines, the agency said.

Firefighters, who’d planned for high winds, low humidity and high temperatures, were able to stop its progress quickly.

Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office did reissue two evacuations orders and warnings in the immediate area late Monday.

Most of the area listed in the evacuation order, zone 2E4 in the county’s evacuation zone map, was later on Tuesday morning, returned to warning status, which allows residents to return at their own risk.

A map of Sonoma County’s current evacuation warnings and orders is available here.

Crews will continue to work to reinforce containment lines Tuesday and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the area with a prediction of strong winds, high heat and low humidity through this evening.

As of Tuesday morning, the Hennessey fire was listed at 317,909 acres and 91 percent contained, the Walbridge fire 54,940 acres and 95 percent contained and the Meyers fire is 2,360 acres and 100 percent contained.

10:30 AM: Power outages force cancellation of online classes at some local schools

Power outages have shuttered online classes at the following campuses in Santa Rosa City Schools: Maria Carrillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle School and Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School. Students are expected to complete work independently and resume online classes on Thursday, according to the district.

The following schools in the Rincon Valley Union School District, as well as district after-care programs, are also affected by power shutdowns: Austin Creek, Sequoia, Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia, Whited, Binkley and Madrone schools.

The power shut-offs are scheduled to run through Wednesday.

9:30AM: Walbridge fire evacuation order reduced

An evacuation order for most of Sonoma County zone 2E4 issued last night has been reduced to an evacuation warning Tuesday morning.

Properties on Sweetwater Springs Road are still subject to an evacuation order.

Read the sheriff’s office alert here.

See a map of current evacuations here.

8:30AM: Oak fire in Mendocino grows overnight, evacuations issued

The Oak fire in Mendocino County between Ukiah and Laytonville grew to 863 acres overnight and fire crews have been able to contain a small portion of it as of Tuesday morning.

At 8 a.m., Cal Fire estimated containment at 5 percent. That’s up from no containment and 700 acres late Monday night.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for these areas beginning Monday night.

See a map of evacuations here.

Highway 101 remains closed just north of Willits, from the North Willits on-ramp to Highway 101’s intersection with Highway 162 at Longvale.

There is no estimated time for reopening, Caltrans said.

As in Sonoma County, firefighters and evacuees will deal with high temperatures and winds today, which have prompted weather-fire alerts for the area.

In Mendocino County, the warning notes gusty easterly winds and low humidity through Wednesday morning.

7:45AM: Nearly 18,000 Sonoma County PG&E customers without power until Wednesday

About 17,690 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Sonoma County are without power early Tuesday and will be in the dark likely through Wednesday night.

Of those, 15,052 customers were in Santa Rosa and 2,633 were in unincorporated areas of the county, PG&E said.

They will likely be without power until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

See a map of where PG&E outages are happening now here.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said the utility expects to get the all-clear on weather-fire danger Wednesday morning, which will allow crews to begin inspecting and re-energizing power lines.

Customers who had their electricity shut off should have received text messages or automated phone calls warning them and should receive the same with expected restoration times, she said.

Once the fire danger has passed, the utility’s 65 helicopters and ground crews will be able to inspect lines in the affected areas and begin turning power back on.

“We can’t re-energize unless the damage has been fixed,” she said. “It there are trees on the lines or wind damage, that has to be fixed and then we can restore power.”