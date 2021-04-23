US Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer off Sonoma Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday suspended the search for a swimmer who went missing off the Sonoma Coast Wednesday.

The Coast Guard called off a “first light” search with a helicopter at 8:05 a.m. after not finding the missing swimmer the day before, Coast Guard Lt. Kyle Clausen said. The search effort was halted due to the amount of time that has passed since the person went missing and potential bad weather, he said.

“If there’s any reason for us to reopen the search, we will,” Clausen said.

Authorities were notified about the missing swimmer at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday after a park ranger reported losing sight of a person in the ocean near Duncan’s Landing, north of Bodega Bay.

The swimmer’s gender and approximate age are unknown. Officials think the person was reading on the beach before heading into the water.

Local fire rescue teams helped with an initial search on Wednesday. Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said his department is available to assist with another probe if called on by the Coast Guard or California State Parks.

