Vandals knock railroad crossing into Petaluma road

Petaluma police had to close eastbound East Washington Street at Lakeville Street early Saturday after vandals knocked down a SMART railroad crossing.

A witness from a nearby business told police that two men climbed onto the crossing, causing it to separate from the foundation, fall and block eastbound East Washington Street, about 1:45 a.m. The men then fled before police arrived, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan in a news release.

Traffic will be diverted until SMART can remove the railroad crossing and make repairs, which could take several days, McGowan said. The rail agency did not issue any alerts indicating service was affected by the vandalism.

Police are searching for the men, who are suspected of committing felony vandalism. Anyone who has additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Petaluma police at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

