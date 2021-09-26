Subscribe

Vandals knock railroad crossing into Petaluma road

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 25, 2021, 6:26PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Petaluma police had to close eastbound East Washington Street at Lakeville Street early Saturday after vandals knocked down a SMART railroad crossing.

A witness from a nearby business told police that two men climbed onto the crossing, causing it to separate from the foundation, fall and block eastbound East Washington Street, about 1:45 a.m. The men then fled before police arrived, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan in a news release.

Traffic will be diverted until SMART can remove the railroad crossing and make repairs, which could take several days, McGowan said. The rail agency did not issue any alerts indicating service was affected by the vandalism.

Police are searching for the men, who are suspected of committing felony vandalism. Anyone who has additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Petaluma police at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette