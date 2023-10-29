A DJ in a cow costume warmed up a buzzing Mystic Theatre with thumping house music, and the crowd — over age 21 only, please — anticipated what this Friday night in Petaluma was to bring.

“I can’t say that word,” decided Nicole Fortuna of Santa Rosa, done up as a sultry Jessica Rabbit.

Kimi Barbosa, costumed on this night all in black and as “just me,” was an experienced attendee of the annual Halloween variety show, which mashed together burlesque, comedy, spoken word and circus acts (at the very least).

“When I say it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen in Sonoma County, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen in Sonoma County,” Barbosa promised.

Dubbed Halloweird and produced by North Bay Cabaret’s Jake Ward, it was indeed, a night about which much cannot be mentioned in a family-friendly community newspaper.

It was profanity and sexuality. Filthy, frank and funny. Deeply moving and compellingly weird. (“She’s single and ready to mingle, but first she wants to see what your insides look like, specifically your heart,” is how Ward introduced one entertainer, the death metal lip syncing Sgt. Die Wies of Oakland, a “clown, drag artist and burlesque queen.”)

There were sparring, inflatable R-rated body parts. Coquettishness verging on stripteasery. Highly calisthenic, sensual pole dancing. A man whose stage name was Twitch presented his body to have sheets of paper stapled to it, an exploration, he said later, of transgression and physical pain. Hollow Eve, a nonbinary performer who rendered a haunting version of Radiohead’s “Creep” — “I wish I was special/but I’m a creep“ — probed themself with needles and loosed a hatful of live worms on the stage.

Jamie DeWolf, an Oakland poet, writer, teacher and filmmaker, delivered a riveting “American Horror Story” about his great-grandfather, L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, and his descendants, down to DeWolf himself. It was a tale of power, religion and corruption, retribution, fakery and violence.

“On Thanksgiving, in a house a self-made god paid for, his great-grandchildren never said his name; he was the one god we never gave grace to,” DeWolf recited, mesmerized and mesmerizing.

Jordan Ranft, a Sonoma County native, shirtless, wearing red devil horns and wielding a toy trident, declaimed a poem tender, raunchy and, perhaps, terrifying — about, to name one subject at its center, desire. The line most safely repeatable was penned by another poet and presented thusly by Ranft: “Mary Oliver once said, ‘let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.’”

DeWolf’s own production, Ruckus & Rumpus Revival, inspired Ward a decade ago to start North Bay Cabaret, which has staged its themed variety shows ever since. Held until recently at the Whiskey Tip, a Santa Rose bar that closed this year, the shows strike home as risqué, creative outliers that give space to complex personal interiors and less-standardized worldviews.

“They are kind of like a renegade community event, you know, that is, I would argue, almost like a new form of church that's needed where people are able to be their exuberant, wild selves,” DeWolf said later in the night.

“Whether it's comedians or circus or whatnot, you're kind of celebrating everybody's individuality,” he said. “And in the audience as well. They're almost like ambassadors for all these different worlds.”

Before the show, Ward, Halloweird’s creator, impresario and emcee, wearing a space cowboy costume (red and sprinkled with silver) said he wanted the audience to “see things they’ve never seen before” that spring from the “local underground art scene.”

Whether they were newcomers to the show or veterans, it was a crowd comfortable with and appreciative of boundary pushing, new-horizon-forming performance. Applause was raucous; cheers deafened throughout.

“The audience tonight was incredible, ”said one performer, Frida Whales, who was billed as Sonoma County’s premier drag queen. “They were so into the show and so supportive and so Sonoma County. I saw people from every walk of life here tonight, and that was really inspiring.”

Whales, whose day job is as development director for Positive Images, a Santa Rosa-based LGBTQ+ support organization, added: “This is the kind of entertainment we need to bring to Sonoma County because it's different and it's weird and it's kooky, and it challenges societal norms and there's nothing else like it.”

