Vegetation fire ignites in densely wooded area near Monte Rio

Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire that was noticed shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday near Monte Rio.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 maneuvered over the area to help ground crews locate the fire, situated in a steep, densely wooded area north of Monte Rio and west of Sebastopol.

Crews were able to gain access to the area shortly after 11 p.m., though the fire is already mostly out and is not spreading, according to officials. Its size is estimated at roughly one to two acres and is burning in the tops of the trees.

Crews staged near the scene have requested an additional Cal Fire Type 3 engine. Multiple engines and a water tender were also positioned at the Monte Rio Fire Protection District station awaiting instructions. Units are expected to be committed to the scene overnight.

The fire is visible on the Siri and Mount Jackson wildland fire cameras. Smoke from the fire was first apparent on camera beginning around 6:30 p.m.

Winds are currently calm in the area and the temperature is 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Monterey.