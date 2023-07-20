Petaluma’s 64-year-old Veterans Memorial Building is set to receive some significant upgrades following a construction contract approval last week by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors approved the $1.9 million contract on July 11, giving Eureka-based Adams Commercial General Contracting the go-ahead to install a new roof and complete seismic upgrades at the 23,800-square-foot building at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

“I am thrilled that we are finally able to tackle a major maintenance project on this vital community asset,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt in a news release.

“The Veterans Building serves as an important space for veterans, community events and also provides a lifeline for evacuees in times of crisis.”

The building’s roof was last replaced 25 years ago, and is currently experiencing multiple leaks, the county said. The new roof will feature a “cool roof” design, which includes materials that help reduce heat absorption during hot days.

The building not only serves as a meeting space for Petaluma’s Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, but is also a key hub for community events and arts programs.

The storied structure also has been one of the city’s main emergency shelters during disasters, including the Tubbs Fire of October 2017, which sent thousands of evacuees there seeking shelter.

Sonoma County manages the structure, and rents out its spaces – such as the main auditorium, which seats 800 and rents for $95 an hour.