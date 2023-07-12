Veterinary staffing crisis leaves Sonoma County pet owners desperate for timely emergency pet care

Skyrocketing pet ownership during pandemic and a shortage of veterinarians has left animal doctors “overwhelmed” and exhausted.|
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2023, 7:07AM
Updated 1 minute ago

Last September, Kameren Owens of Santa Rosa came home from work to find her small terrier Lulu fussing with her backside. Owens took a look and noticed what looked like an abscess.

“I wasn’t going to be able to treat it and I wasn’t going to wait until the next day,” she said. “It happened so fast, I figured it could get a lot worse.”

Her regular vet’s office was closed so she called every after-hours pet care facility she could find. Most were either not open, despite being advertised as such, or they were booked solid with appointments.

The only “walk-in” option was the emergency animal hospital at Redwood Veterinary Clinic on Santa Rosa Avenue. There, she waited in her car with Lulu for six hours, alongside other worried pet owners waiting in their cars.

“It was really concerning to have an urgent need and not be able to get any help in the moment,” Owens said. “Abscesses can wait a few hours, but what if it was something more serious? I know there are some dogs that do have urgent needs frequently, I can’t imagine going through that on a regular basis.”

The experience Owens described — the inability to receive time pet care, particularly emergency treatment — has become increasingly acute. A crisis-level shortage of veterinary professionals, coupled with a pandemic-era spike in pet ownership, has led to long hours in pet hospital waiting rooms and parking lots.

In some cases, pet owners are being turned away because there simply aren’t enough veterinarians and support staff to meet the demand.

“We’re constantly overwhelmed,” said Dr. Kim Henry, an emergency veterinarian and the medical director of VCA PetCare East Veterinary Hospital in Santa Rosa.

“It’s something that is very trying on my staff but also on my clients,” she said. “There are so many emergencies, but there are just not enough places to go, not enough doctors.”

The result is wait times of four, six even eight hours to have a pet treated. With their pets next to them, people often wait in their cars in parking lots late into the night.

For vet staff, the emotional and psychological impact of being overwhelmed by too many sick cats and dogs or constantly dealing with worried or angry pet owners can be too much to bear. In the past few years, the experts say, staff have burned out, or worse, shut down.

Albert Escobedo, director of veterinary operations at Human Society of Sonoma County, called the latter “compassion fatigue.”

“That’s when there are so many sick animals that you realize you can’t help them all, you no longer feel compassion for them,” he said. “Burnout is linked to where you work — burnout is fixable, compassion fatigue is not fixable.”

“It’s a crisis, 100% — we cannot keep up with the demand,” Escobedo said.

Waiting hours

Last month, Sebastopol resident Cate Hutton noticed Edy, her domestic short hair cat, come home barely able to walk and in clear distress. Her eye lids were half shut. There were no visible wounds or blood, but she cried out with pain when picked up.

Worried that her cat had been hit by a car or attacked by an animal outside her rural property, she and her husband took Edy to VCA Animal Care Center in Rohnert Park, the closest 24 hour pet hospital.

Hutton said the receptionist told them the hospital was at capacity due to a lack of staff and handed them a list of local emergency veterinary facilities they could call. They then went to Redwood Veterinary Clinic in Santa Rosa and were told that facility was also at capacity, but a vet did come out to their car and look at Edy using the flashlight from her phone.

The vet said Edy’s condition was not an emergency, there were five people ahead of them and the wait time would be five hours. They were told that they should come back in the morning, at 7:30, a half hour before the clinic opened.

In the morning, after waiting another hour, Edy was finally treated and given antibiotics for a badly infected leg wound she had gotten from an apparent fight, Hutton said. Like many other pet owners, she said wait times for pet car have gotten much longer in recent years.

“You almost always had to wait but they didn’t turn you away,” Hutton said, adding that eight years ago, she brought a cat to a local pet hospital and was seen within an hour.

“The receptionist (this time) wouldn’t even do any intake or check on her,” she said. “The last time they just started the whole intake process right away. I was very surprised. The way she put it was like we just don’t have enough staff to properly take care of them.”

Hutton was among roughly two dozen local pet owners who responded to a Press Democrat query asking readers to describe their recent experiences seeking emergency car for their pets.

The pet owners all described similar experiences. Several said they’d been turned away from local pet hospitals. One pet owner, who asked that her name not be used to maintain her privacy, said she recently took her cat to a pet hospital in Santa Rosa to be treated for “eye discharge.” She said she sat in a lobby and waited five hours before finally being told their pet’s condition was “not an emergency.”

“They could have told me and I would have gone home,” she wrote. “The doctor visit took 5-8 minutes. I was ignored during the whole five hour wait time — given no status updates throughout — yet they soaked me for an $285 emergency visit fee which also include a simple antibiotic and eye inspection.”

Sabrina Howell of Santa Rosa, who has owned a large variety of pets for most of her life, said getting regular, non-emergency care is also difficult. During a phone interview, Howell said that in previous years she could call a vet and “say my dog has a funny bump. You could get an appointment within a week or 10 days or next couple of days … now, it’s the middle of next month.”

“Veterinarians have one of the highest suicidal professions,” Howell wrote in her response to the Press Democrat query. “There’s definitely a shortage of vets to care for all the COVID pet adoptions.”

Terry Scannell of Sebastopol said she recently had an emergency with her 3 month old kitten Toby who had become lethargic and was running a fever. She called the 24 hour emergency hospital in Rohnert Park and was told they “were closed because they had no night shift vets and could only treat critical injured pets,” Scannell wrote.

Scannell said she waited until morning to see her regular veterinarian.

“Our own hospital has been unable to take new patients due to the countywide shortage of vets,” Scannell wrote. “Current hospitals are overwhelmed and exhausted providing care.

One late evening last September, Scannell and her wife, Beth Fulton, couldn’t find a vet to examine their dog Sophie, who had been in declining health. They called several emergency hospitals in the area but none could see her due to staffing shortages, Fulton said.

She said one hospital receptionist apologized and advised giving Sophie medication they already had in the home to manage her symptoms until the dog could be seen in the morning by their regular vet.

“Unfortunately, it became apparent that the dog needed to be euthanized,” Fulton said, adding that they were finally able to get a local vet, Dr. Joe Graff, to do a house call.

“It was a very gentle passing,” she said.

A profession in crisis

Dr. Kate Hopper, professor of small animal emergency and critical care at UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, said the staffing shortage in the veterinary field a nationwide problem. She said the pandemic saw a large number of veterinary professionals leave the workforce, with some people retiring and others opting not to continue working in the field.

“Post pandemic, we’re really struggling,” she said. “It’s a very challenging job, and people now have other options.”

To compound the problem, during the pandemic the number of Americans getting pets greatly increased.

According to a survey by Forbes Advisor, pet ownership in the United States has jumped over the past three decades. As of this year, 66% of American households (86.9 million homes) now own a pet. By comparison, in 1988 the share of pet owners was 56%.

For most pet owners, their animals are important parts of their lives, offering emotional support and companionship. The Forbes survey found that 85% of dog owners and 76% of cat owners consider their pets as members of the family.

It’s no wonder emotions run deep when pet owners can’t find urgent care for their pets. For veterinary staff, the stress of being unable to care for the current volume of sick pets also takes a toll, said Hopper.

“Maybe we just need to actually have more people,” she said. “The profession has a lot of struggles with people getting burned out, high suicide.”

A 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association found that, compared to the general population, male veterinarians were 2.1 times more likely to die by suicide and female veterinarians were 3.5 times more likely.

Hopper said that in response, veterinary practices and hospitals are reducing the number of shifts to make the work less stressful — “to make it a job they can have long term.”

Hopper said the UC Davis School of Medicine, along with other veterinary medical schools, are making a strong push to get more people interested in the field, particularly emergency medicine.

The endeavor isn’t easy but it’s working, she said. Since the pandemic, the school has doubled the number of veterinary students participating in a 3-year training program for emergency and critical care.

But the impact won’t be felt for a few years. “There are some improvements, but we’re still really struggling. The statistics are that it’s going to get worse, given that pet ownership is likely to increase for years to come.”

Escobedo, the director of veterinary operations at Human Society, said pay in the veterinary profession is another huge problem. He said veterinary students end up with the same student debt as those who study human medicine, but without the payoff.

He said entry level veterinarians are making between $100,000 to $110,000 a year, compared to a medical doctor coming out of school and making twice that. “It’s the same amount of school, the same debt, same years invested,” Escobedo said.

At the same time, pet hospitals and practices are being bought up by large corporations that are not investing more money in salaries, he said. In Sonoma County, many of the local pet care facilities are owned by Los Angeles-based VCA Animal Hospitals.

VCA, which is now owned by the international conglomerate Mars Inc., is one of the largest animal hospital chains in North America, with more than 1,000 facilities in the United States, Japan and Canada.

“The for-profits are increasing the cost of care, procedures, treatment, medication but they’re not increasing the amount they’re paying people at the same rate,” Escobedo said.

Escobedo said that like others in his field, he’s thought of leaving it “a million times.” But he stays because he loves animals.

“So many people in our industry are willing to accept a low wage,” he said. “I know I can make a lot more money somewhere else, but here I am … there’s nothing else that inspires me. But this is a job where you have to work hard every day, a lot of people don’t have that fortitude.”

Joseph Campbell, a spokesman for VCA Animal Hospitals, said the company is “working through a once-in-a-generation mix of challenges” that have long existed but were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The demand for veterinary care coupled with a shortage of care professionals has caused busy schedules for some of our hospitals,” Campbell said. “We’ve worked tirelessly to expand access to care, using technology to bolster our in-person care and working to bring more professionals into the field.”

Pet population control

One way to reduce the pressure on the local pet health care system is to maintain a healthy pet population, according to local pet experts.

That includes ensuring that dogs and cats are fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

Meagan Cirivello, director of shelter initiatives at the local Humane Society, said it’s really difficult to be a pet owner these days. Pet care and food is really expensive and many local it’s often difficult to find “pet-friendly” housing.

Cirivello said the Human Society does offer a number of services that can help local low-income residents maintain their pets and keep them in good health. These include a pet food pantry; free vaccine clinics for dogs and cats, free microchipping for any pet; and a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for Sonoma County residents.

The Human Society also runs a community veterinary clinic that’s been open for about four years and offers low-to-no-cost urgent medical services to low-income residents. Cirivello said her organization has also felt the impact of the current veterinary staffing shortage.

Brian Whipple, the director of Sonoma County Animal Services, echoed the need for local pet owners to microchip and spay and neuter their pets to keep the pet population in check. He said injured pets taken to a local pet hospital by a “good Samaritans” often end up in the county shelter the following day.

“The influx has just been so high, our shelters are pretty full at this point,” he said. “Empty kennels are hard to come by for both cats and dogs.”

To donate to the Humane Society, visit it’s donation website at humanesocietysoco.org/give. Donations can be made directly to their low-cost community veterinary clinic.

Dr. Kim Henry, the director of PetCare East animal hospital in Santa Rosa, said the county’s four pet hospitals that treat emergencies all struggle with staffing, both doctors and veterinary technicians. All four compete against each other for staff, she said.

As a result, hospitals have had to do "soft" or "hard" closes where they can no longer receive pets. In cases where all four are closed, a client either has to go to UCD Davis or the Bay Area for care. She said there are even times when UC Davis is closed.

One thing pet owners can do in response to the current veterinary staffing shortage is prevent their pet from getting sick in the first place, she said.

Tips to stay out of the ER, according to a veterinarian

1. Do not let your pet run off leash! Here are the problems/risks with off leash pets—--foxtails, rattlesnake bites, attacked by another animal, hit by car, ingesting something toxin or rotten, other trauma. You can help prevent all of this. Have a safe place where your pet can run that is a controlled environment — fenced, no foxtails, and no other things around that could be ingested.

2. Keep your marijuana products, human medications and dog medications out of reach. BE PROACTIVE about this and do not assume your dog will not find it!

3. Keep rat poison away from pets!

4. Do not put your dog in the back of a truck to travel. Even tied in, we see dogs that jump and are dragged.

5 If you have a brachycephalic breed (shortened snouts) — keep it cool — do not have it running around on hot days.

6. If you have an old dog, be proactive — watch them closely. If they are "slowing down", losing weight, eating less, vomiting, having diarrhea, drinking more water — see your vet and get diagnostics done!

7. Do not “free feed” pets — there is no way to easily tell a decreased appetite. As well, monitor your pets eliminations every day so you know quickly and easily if a pet has diarrhea, constipation or loss of appetite.

8. Do preventive care and plan ahead to get appointments (ie two months)--your pets should be vaccinated, on flea and tick preventive, and spayed/neutered!

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.