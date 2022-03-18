Vigil planned for Cotati stabbing victim, who went from dropout to valedictorian to social worker

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, a Santa Rosa family was forced to cope with the killing of a loved one who they will honor with a candlelight vigil Sunday afternoon.

Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was fatally stabbed on March 20, 2020 in Cotati while working as a program coordinator for Community Support Network’s Sanctuary House, a group home for young adults.

At least 100 people are expected to attend the vigil, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Old Redwood Highway and La Plaza, where Bracamonte died.

Family members believe the ceremony will give those who cared for her an opportunity to remember her together, since the pandemic prevented a proper funeral.

“So many people came forward when it happened. To this day, people are still shocked,” said Bracamonte’s mother, Stormie Jimenez, 61, of Santa Rosa.

Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, an 18-year-old resident at the group home where the stabbing occurred, was arrested on suspicion of killing Bracamonte.

Now 20, he is jailed without bail and is charged with one count of murder. He may go to trial as early as May 13, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

Court proceedings were delayed for months while his mental competency was evaluated.

Jimenez said attending those hearings, which took place in 2020, wasn’t easy since the pandemic limited the number of people in the courtrooms.

Loved ones say Bracamonte had concerns about her safety and that Quinonez-Cabeza had threatened her a month before she was killed.

Her family filed a civil lawsuit against Bracamonte’s employer, Santa Rosa-based Community Support Network, a nonprofit that provides housing and behavioral health programs. The suit accuses Community Support Network officials of putting her in a dangerous environment.

The agency’s Executive Director Tom Bieri is named in the lawsuit. His attorney, Peter Finn, declined to comment on Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Cotati home was still being used or run by Community Support Network.

Jimenez said the family is seeking unspecified financial damages to support Bracamonte’s children and they want to ensure precautions have been taken to prevent others from being put in danger.

“Something has to change for the better for clients, residents and workers,” she said.

Bracamonte had overcome a rough beginning in which she’d gotten involved in drugs and gangs and dropped out of high school before she was 16.

But, she lived in transitional housing through Catholic Charities and, motivated by the birth of her son, Ryder, enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College in 2010. She graduated three years later as its first Latina valedictorian with a 3.9 GPA.

After transferring to UC Berkeley, Bracamonte earned an undergraduate degree in social welfare and ethnic studies and later, in 2019, a master’s degree in social work.

“She just aced it,” Jimenez said. “She got really high grades and she loved learning and growing so she encouraged others to do it, too.“

A scholarship for UC Berkeley students was started in Bracamonte’s name.

Bracamonte was a mother to two children.

Her 5-year-old daughter, Xochitl, now lives with her father near Dallas, while her son, Ryder, lives with his father in Windsor. He’s 13 years old and understands what happened to his mother, Jimenez said.

“He’s pretty upset about it,” she said. “He’s got a lot of anger about the person who did it and why he lost his mom. It’s horrible. That’s been the hardest part when I think of the kids.“

