Virtual tour explores the places where Petaluma women made history

Last month we celebrated the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the United States. In honor of this significant contribution to history, Petaluma Woman’s Club, the Village Network of Petaluma and Mahoney Architects & Interiors have sponsored a series of lectures with female community leaders.

It kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 with a virtual tour through Petaluma’s past as Katherine J. Rinehart, historian and author of “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” takes us to the places were women made electoral history.

The lecture takes place on Zoom and is free, but reservations are required.

The author will explore the sites where suffragists gathered to organize two political campaigns focused on securing voting rights for California women at the turn of the 19th century, along with more recent electoral firsts.

Please RSVP to receive the Zoom link or call-in number by calling 707-776-6055 or emailing info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

For more information, go to www.petalumawomansclub.com/pwcs-speaker-series.

Click through our gallery above to preview some of the places featured in the tour.