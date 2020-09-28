Volunteers needed to assist fire evacuees

As the Glass Incident fire forces people from their homes in Santa Rosa and Napa, Petaluma has once again become a destination point for evacuees. In the early hours of Monday morning, the Petaluma People Services Center released an urgent call for volunteers to assist with efforts to provide shelter and basic needs for the those in need.

“We have opened evacuation centers in Petaluma. We need volunteers ASAP. It’s all about community!” was the message on one such early-morning call for help.

Currently, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, the Petaluma Veterans Building and the Sonoma Raceway are all receiving evacuees, though currently, those locations are still working to set up functioning shelters, and are primarily operating as places to park, sleep and find basic resources like restrooms and some communications assistance.

To volunteer, interested citizens can fill out and submit a form that will enable PPSC to determine how best to allocate your specific contributions and skills. The form can be found here.

Once the form has been submitted, available volunteer shifts can be viewed and signed up for by contacting Petaluma People Services Center or at this link.