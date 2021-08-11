Volunteers sought for Petaluma River event

The Petaluma Downtown Association and the Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise are seeking volunteers to help with the city’s inaugural Celebration on the Basin.

The all-day event is slated for Aug. 28, and will offer a full day of kayak and paddle board races, live music, food vendors, a beer and wine garden, and more.

Along with an entertaining day on the water for participants and attendees, the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Petaluma Downtown Association and Sunrise Rotary.

Jeff Mayne, Petaluma Downtown Association board member and member of the Rotary Club, said he expects 15-20 boats to glide up the dredged Petaluma River to take part in the festivities, including several yacht clubs from various Bay Area locations.

But officials from the groups are still seeking volunteers to help bring the Petaluma Turning Basin back to life. Leaders anticipate they’ll need 150 volunteers to help set up, pour beer, run events and more.

For more information about the event, or to volunteer, go to petalumadowntown.com/celebration-on-the-basin.

Celebration on the Basin will require ticketed entry, offering an opportunity for closer crowd control if needed. Though projected turnout is difficult to gauge for the first-time event, Mayne said organizers chose not to expand the event to feature greater capacity once the state reopened June 15.

“We were initially limited by the COVID restrictions under which we’ve put our permits in a few months ago, and we’ve not modified that,” he said over the summer. “So this year, as an inaugural event, if we get a couple thousand we’ll get a great turnout and a tremendous event.”