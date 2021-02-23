Nominations due Sunday for Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

The end of the nomination period for the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards is fast approaching, but residents still have time to tap their favorite people and places.

The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards gives our readers a chance to recognize their favorite people, places, businesses and food and drink. 2020 presented incredible challenges for our business community; and, this year, it is more important than ever to show your support.

Let everyone know what you think are Petaluma’s best by nominating your favorites, whether they are open, or have had to temporarily close their doors.

Petalumans are encouraged to vote by Sunday in each of three categories: Food and Drink, Professionals and Specialists, and Businesses.

We respect and appreciate all of the great businesses that call Petaluma home, and we want to celebrate those that were born and built here. Make sure to nominate your favorite independent businesses and keep your nominations in the Petaluma area.

To vote, go to petaluma360.com/article/multimedia/petaluma-peoples-choice-2020-4.

Tyler Silvy is editor of The Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.