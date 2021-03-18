Voting opens for 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

After thousands of ballots, the nominations are in and voting begins this week. From best landscaper to best high school coach, find all the nominees for the 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice right now.

The top three finalists in each category now move on to the voting round, which runs March 18 through April 11 at midnight. There is only one vote per email address, and be sure to click on the verification email for your vote to count.

The winners will be announced June 24 in the annual Petaluma People’s Choice Award magazine, which is distributed to Argus-Courier subscribers in their newspaper.

“Celebrating the most popular businesses and professionals in our community has been an Argus tradition since 2003,” said Publisher Emily Charrier. “We look forward to bringing back our gala event next year, but we have plenty to rejoice in this year as we get back to business. Help spread the cheer by voting for your favorites today.”