Updates: Fire officials hope progress allows more evacuees to return home in the next few days

Map shows how the perimeter of the Walbridge fire changed from Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 6 p.m. (Dennis Bolt / For The Press Democrat)

12:30 PM: Fire officials hope progress allows more to go home as evacuees grow weary

The next two to three days of fighting the Walbridge fire could bring more opportunities for people to return home as steady, cooperative weather patterns allow crews to shore up containment lines on the blaze, according to Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh.

But Kavanaugh, speaking Wednesday at a briefing regarding the LNU Lightning Complex fires, drew on a Tuesday flight he took above the roughly 55,000-acre fire to emphasize that tying up lines around the fire will take plenty of work.

“Make no mistake, there is a lot of work that has to be done over on the Walbridge fire,” Kavanaugh said, citing its rugged hills and lack of recent burning. “There is a very difficult country over there. There’s no fire history over there.”

That said, Kavanaugh expressed optimism that if the weather remains stable, opportunities for further repopulation could present themselves in the next 24 to 72 hours.

“But we have to be very diligent and we have to make sure that the lines are good, that we can get people back in their homes safely,” Kavanaugh said.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said he’s aware of increased vehicle traffic arriving at road closures and checkpoints set up around the fire zone.

“We understand that many people are anxious to get back home and to check their property,” Essick said, “and many are also growing weary of the long evacuation periods that we’re going through right now.”

8:50 AM: Cal Fire “connecting dots” of Walbridge control lines, moving some resources south of Middletown

Firefighters will be working to connect control lines along the southwest and northwest corners of the Walbridge fire Wednesday, while moving some resources to fire south of Middletown in Lake County.

Cal Fire operations section Chief Chris Waters said in an operational briefing Wednesday morning that conditions remain difficult for firefighters in the hills of west Sonoma County.

“The Walbridge fire continues to back under the timber and the redwoods. Really tough country. A lot of structures, lot of fuel,” he said.

Fire personnel Wednesday will try to link the smaller fire breaks they’ve created in the past several days.

“We have hand crews, engine companies, dozers and aircraft working real hard to try and to connect the dots, going indirect and direct,” Waters said, “to make sure we have good control line all the way around the southeast corner of this fire.”

Other crew will be doing the same on the northwest corner, west of Lake Sonoma.

While Walbridge and Meyers fires are somewhat in hand – 19 percent and 97 percent containment, respectively – some resources will head back to northern Napa County and the top edge of the Hennessey fire.

“The highest priority of the fire right now is in the area of fire moving in the direction of Middletown,” Waters said.

“We have a significant air show. We have hand crews, engines, dozers, and all the resources on this fire have started to coalesce in that area so we can start to close this thing off,” he said.

The entire eastern and southern edges of the Hennessey blaze were under control and firefighters were mopping up in those areas. Firefighters are focusing on the northern and northwestern edges of that blaze, which has burned 299,763 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The Hennessey portion is 33 percent contained, up 4 percent overnight.

Walbridge was listed as 19 percent contained, up 2 percent from Tuesday.

8 AM: Weather continues to be favorable for firefighters

Firefighters battling the Walbridge and Hennessey fires in Sonoma and Napa counties have been taking advantage of more favorable weather lately, and Wednesday will be no exception.

The National Weather Service forecasts persistent onshore winds that will help limit smoky conditions across the region during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Patchy smoke and haze may remain near active wildfires.

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 80, with 60 percent humidity and winds of 11 mph.

A Spare the Air alert and burn ban has been extended through Friday by the Bay Area Air District.

The air quality agency recommends protecting your health by staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if heat is not an issue.

7:15 AM: More overnight progress reported

Cal Fire reports more incremental progress against the Walbridge fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire gained 420 acres overnight, Cal Fire reported, but crews were able to shore up another 2 percent of containment – for a total of 19 percent of the perimeter solidly walled off.

Overall, the Walbridge is estimated at 54,923 acres burned, from 54,503 Tuesday night. The Meyers fire has remained static at 2,360 and almost full containment for three days.

For the entire Lightning complex of fires, which includes the massive Hennessey blaze, firefighters also made good progress, increasing containment form 27 percent Tuesday night to 33 percent by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Overall burned areas grew by 720 acres overnight, making the total for both Napa and Sonoma counties 357,046 acres blackened, up from 356,326 from Tuesday.

While Sonoma County lifted several evacuation warnings Tuesday allowing residents to return home, many evacuation orders remain. Those prohibit residents inside those zones.

Napa County reduced some of its orders to warnings Tuesday, but many remain.

See the full list of orders, warning and road closures for Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Yolo counties here:

