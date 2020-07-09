Wallack seeks to be ‘new voice’ on Petaluma council

Growing up in New England, Lizzie Wallack learned about civic engagement from her school teacher mother and newspaper publisher father.

It was her father’s tireless advocating for bettering the communities his newspapers served that particularly stuck with Wallack, a Petaluma resident of 7 years.

“My dad was so active in these small communities. He really wanted to create positive change,” said Wallack, 40. “He was doing it for the greater good of inclusivity and sustainability. A lot of those things are what drive me to be involved. It was deeply ingrained in me since I was small.”

An architect and political newcomer, Wallack has joined the race for Petaluma City Council, the city’s highest elected office. She is running in the November election for one of three open seats against three incumbents -- Mike Healy, Gabe Kerney and Kathy Miller -- and at least two other challengers -- Dennis Pocekay and Brian Barnacle.

A self-styled progressive, Wallack said she has long followed local politics and was drawn into the race this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests.

“I was walking with my family to a protest and I said ’If not now, then when?’” she said. “When you look at all the issues, everything is connected. That was my aha moment, when I knew I need to do this. It feels like the right commitment to make.”

Wallack has a master’s degree in architecture and owns an architectural firm in Petaluma. She said her experience working on projects that improve urban areas makes her suited to helping Petaluma plan for future sustainable growth.

She said Petaluma needs to build more affordable housing, ideally closer to services to encourage people to walk and cycle. She is excited about the city’s General Plan update, and wants a seat at the table to plan Petaluma’s growth for the coming decades.

“It’s an excellent time to be looking at our General Plan and figuring out how to set us up for success,” she said. “What we need to be looking at is how we are integrating housing with the urban fabric. Bringing services to where affordable housing is increases access and inclusivity.”

She said she is aware of Petaluma’s fiscal challenges and wants to see a potential sales tax measure that the city puts forward before deciding whether to support it. But she said she likes the idea of the city having more revenue to fix its problems.

“Right now, we have the capacity to solve our own problems,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the council puts forward. I’m very supportive of us taking our time to reinvent ourselves, and I want something that will put us on a good footing moving forward. Everyone is going to have to give a little bit.”

The council race is Wallack’s first run for elected office. Her community engagement so far has mostly centered around education. A mother of two, she is deeply involved in volunteering at McNear Elementary School, specifically with the Team for Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity, or TIDE.

Between the TIDE program and working with community stakeholders on urban development projects, she said one of her best assets is being a good listener.

“By nature, what I do is work with diverse voices to build community,” she said. “My skillset fits that quite well.”

When she’s not working, Wallack enjoys gardening, biking and camping with her husband, a Sonoma County native, and their two kids. She said campaigning during a pandemic will be challenging, with most of the work moving online, but she hopes to be able to knock on voters’ doors at some point or hold outdoor campaign events.

She said Petaluma’s top board is ready for some new voices.

“It’s an exciting time to shake things up,” she said. “We’re at a turning point. We can’t look to the past for solutions on how to move forward.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)