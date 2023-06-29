“It was probably in a moment of madness that I brought the seven service clubs together as Petaluma Service Alliance,” said Maureen Frances, founder and project director of the alliance.

It must have been a good sort of madness, as the alliance – a consortium of three Rotary clubs, two Lions clubs, the Elks and the Kiwanis, all in Petaluma – has been highly successful.

So far, “We have carried out 12 large, important community projects,” she said in an email to the Argus-Courier. But of the dozen projects, there is one that, at least for her, stands above the rest: the renovation of Walnut Park.

Much of that renovation -- including a full restoration of the park’s storied gazebo -- wrapped up several years ago. But lately volunteers have returned to Walnut Park to install four wrought-iron benches around the playground area, shaded by white lattice arbors. The new project was completed in June.

Frances said she was careful about the historical accuracy of the park’s amenities, and with good reason: Walnut Park, along with the west side’s Wickersham and Penry parks, has been part of Petaluma since its earliest days as an incorporated city.

According to local historian John Sheehy, Walnut Park’s origins began in the mid-1800s, when a young entrepreneur named Columbus Tustin mapped out the downtown numbers-and-letters grid, from First to Eighth streets and from A to F streets. In keeping with the nearby “Main Street Plaza,” later renamed Penry Park, Tustin oriented his new addition around his “D Street Plaza,” which was renamed Walnut Park in 1896.

Periodically, it seems, the park has fallen into neglect – including soon after its creation. “The city eventually planted a grove of walnut trees in the park in the 1880s, but otherwise allowed the park to be used as grazing pasture for livestock,” Sheehy wrote of its early days.

One of those periods of neglect came more recently, as its infrastructure – even the storied gazebo – was crumbling and it became a hangout for hooligans. And just as service clubs stepped up in the past, so are they now.

“We raised over $180,000 which we applied to structural needs, but also to clearing out the criminals in our children’s park,” Frances said.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.