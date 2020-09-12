Watch Live: Tonight’s Petaluma Educational Foundation 2020 BASH

COVID-19 has created myriad challenges for our local schools. From technology to new teaching tools, the needs are plentiful, but the resources are limited. That’s where the Petaluma Educational Foundation steps in.

Since 1982, the nonprofit has raised millions for new programs, new supplies and hundreds of student scholarships and teacher grants. The annual BASH fundraiser has gone online, set for tonight, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

The hour-long program will include an auction with lots ranging from beach or mountain getaways, to dinner with a private chef to a meet and greet with Broadway stars. The winner of the popular Restaurant Raffle will also be named.

Join the fun by watching live, and raise a paddle in support of our local schools. Find the streaming link, auction items and how to donate here.