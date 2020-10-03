Watch: Petaluma City Council Candidate Night, plus two other virtual forums

On Sept. 24, the Petaluma Argus-Courier and the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual forum for the eight candidates running for City Council. Topics include climate change, traffic, development and more. It was the first candidate forum for the council race.

Watch it here.

The three city council incumbents and their five challengers participated in their second candidate forum Sep. 29, hosted by the Petaluma Community Relations Council.

You can watch the 90-minute forum here. A Spanish version is also available, here.

The American Association of University Women, Petaluma hosted the third virtual forum.

A recording of that forum is available online here.