Watch: Waves reaching near-record height along Sonoma County coast

Did you go to the coast today to wave watch? Share your photos and videos with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name, city and when and where you took the images.

Waves in Bodega Bay already are reaching near record levels Thursday morning.

The Bodega Bay buoy reported waves up to 28 feet, the second-highest waves recorded at the buoy since 2008. (They reached 31 feet Jan. 5.)

Breaking waves of up to 33 feet are expected along the Sonoma County coast Thursday and a high surf warning remains in effect until at least 3 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Please stay away from the water. Don't go near the water. These conditions are dangerous; in fact, they are deadly,” weather service meteorologist Alexis Clouser told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

Around 8 a.m. at Salmon Creek, a popular spot for Sonoma County surfers, several people in the parking lot watched the crumbly waves as they churned and crashed on the cold beach.

But no one dared to dip into the violent waters morning.

Staff reporter Alana Minkler contributed to this report.