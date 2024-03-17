Before the sun rose Sunday, hundreds of locals and others from across the region, clad in layers of green-colored clothing, carrying cow bells, whistles, and other celebratory items, joined together in a procession marking the 30th annual Healdsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Coined the “Biggest, Shortest Parade in the World,” its route measures just over half a mile, starting on Healdsburg Avenue near Piper Street and continuing south down the road, around the city’s plaza and back to where it started.

Unlike many holiday parades packed with large floats and performances, Healdsburg’s event is traditionally made up of the people who attend the local celebration of the Irish holiday, effectively making the attendees, themselves, the spectacle.

And, this year’s parade-goers made sure they put on a good show.

“We are the parade,” said Alicia Sylvester, 35, of Healdsburg. Among the many green items she work Sunday, Sylvester donned a green wig and comically large, green, Shamrock-shaped glasses with green-tinted lenses.

Everyone at least had a splash of green worked into their outfits, but most went above and beyond what is required to not get pinched.

Some wore green, sparkly tutus, while still others topped off their outfits with green leprechaun hats. Some carried props, such as a large Irish flag or spread soapy, green bubbles as they walked.

Green plaid hats, green jackets with “Ireland” emblazoned across the front, green face stickers, green dresses, green sashes, green sparkles, shoes with green details and green beaded necklaces adorned many of those who turned out for Sunday’s parade.

Some owners had even dressed their dogs in green accessories.

Chandra Jones, 46, of Santa Rosa, put a green bow and heart-shaped sunglasses on her dog Annetta.

Many attendees gathered as early as 6 a.m. to grab a drink, get their hair spray-painted green or to just catch up with friends and listen to some Irish music blasted over loudspeakers located in front of Costeaux French Bakery on Healdsburg Avenue.

At about 7 a.m., a green vehicle began to move south along the avenue, triggering the start of the parade. Soon after, bagpiper Hal Wilkes, who has been a part of the event for 26 years, started playing and walking through the crowd.

“Here we go,” said 15-year Healdsburg resident Karen Neuburger. After hearing the bagpipe, she took out a small flask of whiskey and began walking with the rest of the crowd.

Neuburger, 78, and hundreds of others, joined in the parade, which was interspersed with vehicles.

In one truck stood the queen of the parade, Taylor Teuschler, 31, while Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele walked behind a vintage green vehicle. Both waved to people who watched the procession from their balconies or leaned out of windows above businesses on the parade route.

When the procession reached Hotel Healdsburg, the already booming crowd of walkers made as much noise as possible to wake up the hotel’s guests.

“We get to wake up the tourists,” said Healdsburg resident Janet Rohrssen, 60. “It’s a tradition.”

After being woken up by the procession, one hotel guest went onto their exterior balcony without much clothing on and waved to the passing parade.

When the procession returned to its starting point, many of the people stuck around to either grab a drink, such as an Irish coffee or Guinness, from John and Zeke’s Bar or eat at Costeaux French Bakery, which offered a special holiday menu that included green eggs and ham and corned beef hash.

The local event is an honored tradition, Neuburger said, that many locals view as a reflection of the city itself: community-oriented, kitschy and fun.

Neuburger has attended the parade almost every year she could and said she keeps coming back because it’s a welcoming event that brings the community that she loves together.

“It’s a great expression on what kind of town we are,” she said. “We’re not too sophisticated. We’re definitely the community that comes out and has fun together.”

Many in attendance had been to multiple parades, but still there were a few who were experiencing the event for the first time. One of them was Teuschler, a native Healdsburg resident.

“I think it was just a beautiful moment,” she said of the parade. “I think may favorite part was actually the pre-movement. ... I saw a lot of my family and friends.”

Edie Bradley, 58, helped to start the parade in 1994.

She has watched the event grow from a few people walking from the now-closed B&B Lounge to hundreds who gather and walk multiple blocks throughout the city. And she’s seen it become a local trademark that reminds her “how good life is,” she said.

“It’s nice to see everybody out,” Bradley said, adding she is happy that as it has grown the event has remained community-centered. “Everybody’s a part of the parade. Nobody’s standing on the sidelines.”

