In his honor, Winterhalder’s family is starting the Sam Winterhalder Student Athletic Scholarship, which will be given annually to an exemplary senior student athlete at Casa Grande High School. Donations to the scholarship may be made in lieu of flowers by going to gofundme.com/f/sam-winterhalder-student-athletic-scholarship-fund .

Sam Winterhalder, a varsity football receivers coach at Casa Grande High School for the past five years, died Dec. 21 after a sudden bout with cancer, the team announced. He was 46.

Winterhalder, a local small business owner who was well known in the Bay Area high school sports scene, died at his family’s Novato home after he was diagnosed with an aggressive liver and colon cancer just one month prior.

“Sam was an integral piece of the coaching staff at Casa Grande. He was a hard-nosed, demanding coach who got the most out of his players,” the Casa football team said in a social media post. “Sam loved all his players. This is a major loss for our program as well as his family.”

Born on April 12, 1977 at Marin General, Winterhalder grew up in Novato and came to Petaluma during his high school years. He attended St. Vincent de Paul for four years and played for the school’s football team – alongside current Casa Grande head football coach John Antonio – as well as for the baseball and basketball teams.

After graduating high school in 1996, Winterhalder earned his undergraduate degree at Dominican University.

From a young age, Winterhalder had a passion for sports, with his favorites being soccer, baseball, golf, basketball and football.

“Whether it was playing, watching or coaching, sports were always where he found true happiness and meaningful connections,” read an obituary for Winterhalder published in the Press Democrat.

It added, “Sam was not ready to leave us, and his family and friends were not ready to say goodbye.”

Winterhalder’s father, Paul Winterhalder, said his son was “a tremendous soccer player, a scoring machine at center forward. But as soon as he turned 13 he wanted to play football.”

He described his son as fun-loving, kind, caring, spirited, adventurous, a great teammate and a loving father. And known for his honesty and integrity.

“He played golf early on, I think he was 7 when he started. He never put a wrong score down on his scorecard,” Paul Winterhalder said.

Before arriving at Casa Grande to coach in 2018, Winterhalder and Antonio had coached together previously at Richmond for two years, and at Piner for five years.

“Sam was a coach who held players to a high standard,” Antonio said. “He wanted all of them to succeed at the highest level.”

Antonio added, “Players loved Sam because they knew he was doing all he could to bring out the best in each of them. He would stay late to throw balls to the receivers, work on routes or anything they needed.”

Winterhalder is survived by his son Taylor, parents Paul and Susan, sister Sarah Cain (Chris) and her two children.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5 at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma.

“Losing Sam hurts our community, our school and certainly our program,” Antonio said. “Sam’s passion for the student athletes was so incredible and he would do anything for them.”

