Weather-damaged Petaluma power pole causes outage; restoration set for 9 a.m. Monday

Petaluma police, late Sunday, again closed down a street in the northwest part of the city — this time 40 minutes after the department announced that it had been reopened following a four-hour closure so emergency crews could fix a damaged power pole that caused a power outage.

Madison Street, between Wilson Street and Lakeville Street, which had been blocked shortly before 6:30 p.m., was reopened shortly before 10:15 p.m., according to Nixle Alerts issued Sunday night by Petaluma police.

But just after 10:50 p.m., police issued another Nixle Alert stating that the roadway would remain closed until 9 a.m. Monday as crews with the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. would need to work through the night to complete “long-term” repairs.

A PG&E representative said the outage, which began at 6:14 p.m. affects 2,771 customers. Power was expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Monday, according to the utility’s website.

A power line was downed in the incident, officials said.

It was unclear how the power pole was damaged. The PG&E representative said only that it was weather related.

