Temperatures will warm up, clouds will part and winds will calm starting Saturday and lasting into next week, allowing the North Bay some time to recover from the recent stretch of damaging storms.

The conditions should help the region dry out before another possible storm a little over a week away, said Nicole Sarment, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

“Right now it's looking to be sometime between Feb. 17 and 21,” Sarment said, adding that the Climate Prediction Center will continue to monitor the storm.

“It's very far out so we don't have a lot of details, but it could be very impactful in terms of rain and wind.”

Hopefully, Sarment said, next week will be enough time for soils to dry and potential hazards to decrease.

“We're really hoping that this drying period will help us and it should, in theory,” she said. “Just so that way we're not going to get as hammered as we did last time with the back-to-back (storms).”

Though rain showers are not anticipated for much of next week, the Climate Prediction Center’s six- to 10-day outlook has forecast that the North Bay will have an above-normal probability for precipitation.

Here’s what to expect for the next six days in the interior valleys of Sonoma and Napa counties:

Friday

Areas of patchy fog and frost will pop up after midnight during temperatures lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

A cloudy morning will dissolve to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will climb slightly to the upper 40s and 50s.

Saturday

Early-morning temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s but will increase into the mid 50s to lower 60s by midday as the sun shines. in clear skies.

Sunday

Clouds will creep in overnight and partial cover the North Bay throughout the day. Highs will continue to top in the 60s.

Monday

Cloud cover will increase but temperatures will remain in the same range as Saturday and Sunday.

A slight chance of rain is possible overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday

Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s and only get down to the 40s overnight into Wednesday.

No chance of rain.

Wednesday

Clouds will creep back in and cover most of the skies. However, temperatures will still increase to the 60s.

