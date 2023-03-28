The most intense portion of Tuesday’s storm was set to subside by noon, but it had already caused river tributaries to swell and downed multiple trees around Sonoma County.

A cold front triggering heavier rain and stronger winds moved into the region about 8:30 a.m. and was expected to linger until about noon, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

While the storm was not as strong as anticipated, high wind gusts caused some hazards.

One large redwood tree nearly missed about four homes on Riverlands Road in Guerneville and triggered a power failure for more than 20 homes around 7:20 a.m. Power is anticipated to be restored to these areas by 12:15 p.m.

There were also some reports of trees down in Graton and Occidental, according to The Press Democrat reporter on the scene.

Multiple creeks, such as Austin Creek, in west county were rising, though they were not flooding as of about 11 a.m.

Lots of trees down in #sonomacounty, this was on Riverlands Dr. In Guerneville and knocked out power two about two dozen homes. @NorthBayNews #cawx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/sanj96wRBY — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 28, 2023

Initially, the cold front was predicted to interact with the storm from 4 to 9 a.m., but it slowed.

The orientation of the storm also changed slightly, directing stronger winds inland and causing the weather service to expand the wind advisory to cover more area around the North Bay. The advisory will last until noon in the inland valleys.

Sonoma County’s valleys could see wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph, while the coast could see gusts up to 50 mph. The highest mountain peaks in the North Bay — namely Mount St. Helena — could see gusts up to 70 mph, Murdock said.

The heaviest portion of the most recent storm is expected to last until about noon in the North Bay. During peak hours of the system, wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph in the Sonoma County valleys and up to 50 on the coast. Posted by Press Democrat on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Though rainfall was slow Tuesday morning, the weather service has already received reports of urban and small stream flooding in areas of southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal said Tuesday morning had been slow, but as the winds pick up he expects to see more weather-related hazards.

“We’ll likely see trees and power lines down throughout the day but as of right now it’s been pretty quiet,” he said.

Good morning! Here's a quick video brief on expected wind and water impacts for today and tomorrow. Stay weather aware and give yourself extra time if you must commute this morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/QaGpNfB3fV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2023

The Sonoma County Fire District also had yet to field many calls by Tuesday morning, agency spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

More than 1,800 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers around Bodega Bay lost power about 7:20 a.m., according to the PG&E outage center. The utility is still investigating the power failure’s cause, though it was restored to most of the residents by about 10 a.m. About 296 customers are still without power.

Showers and gusty winds have reached the North Bay early this morning and will spread into the remainder of the Bay Area later this morning. Downed trees and street flooding are possible so please travel carefully this today. Stay safe out there! #cawx pic.twitter.com/cIqANHKnsE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2023

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte did not see many active crash reports around 8:30 a.m., though he identified a few traffic hazards that had been reported, including a rock slide blocking a few northbound lanes of Highway 1, in Salt Point State Park. The report indicated that multiple smaller slides had occurred a few miles south.

He said he had not looked at the log earlier this morning but was not notified of any large crashes. Due to the heavier rain expected later Tuesday, he is anticipating more crashes to hazards.

“It’s always busy in the rain,” he said, adding that motorists need to slow down as they drive Tuesday.

Murdock said North Bay residents can expect more instances of flooding throughout the day, even as the cold front exits and showers become more scattered and wind gusts become more infrequent.

“Flooding is still going to be a concern as we continue through the day,” Murdock said.

“The worst of the worst is yet to come.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.