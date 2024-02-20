Storms that brought an “uncommon” amount of lightning to the North Bay along with flooding, road closures and downed trees — one of which fell onto a Sonoma County high school — were expected to slow Tuesday night, forecasters said.

But the potential for storm-related hazards will continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Over 6 inches of rain fell in the wettest areas in the North Bay from midnight Saturday to about 11 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 5 1/2 inches of rain was recorded in Cloverdale and 5.02 inches in Calistoga. The Big Brush area in west Sonoma County saw 6.62 inches. Petaluma and Napa received 1.65 and 2.7 inches, respectively.

Monday’s isolated storms “produced a decent amount of lightning over the waters and land,” according to a weather service forecast discussion post.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the amount of lightning was “a bit on the uncommon side.”

“We really don’t often have a good enough environment to foster thunderstorm growth like that,” said Murdock, who works in the Monterey office. “For our marine environment, yes. But not so much over land.”

The deluge caused some creeks and streams to swell and led to flooding on local roads, especially in low-lying areas. Nine county roads, including Green Valley Road in Sebastopol and Valley Ford Road in Petaluma, were closed Tuesday morning, said Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County’s public infrastructure department

A driver got stuck in tire-high floodwaters early Tuesday on Wohler Road at River Road in Forestville and had to be pulled from their vehicle by first responders. The vehicle was tagged and left at the scene, Sonoma County Fire District spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

7:40am 2/20/24 This morning! Once again, we would like to emphasize TURN AROUND, DONT DROWN. Luckily this driver made it to dry ground with the assistance of 1st responders. Wohler Rd at River Rd near Forestville. #sonomacounty pic.twitter.com/5N0F3H6MB0 — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) February 20, 2024

Some trees fell, Murdock said, but fewer were reported than in last week’s storms due to the slower winds.

Late Monday, a nearly 30-foot tall oak tree crashed into the northeast corner of the Analy High School band building, damaging an awning and leaving branches on all four levels of the roof, West Sonoma County Union High School District Superintendent Chris Meredith said Tuesday.

Analy and Laguna high schools, including all special education consortium classes, were canceled for the day and the district office was closed “out of an abundance of caution, as work to remove the tree would limit access to a large part of the campus,” he said.

The oak, which was discovered by a grounds crews about 5:20 a.m., was gone by later Tuesday morning.

“A local architect evaluated the building and determined there were no signs of structural damage,” Meredith said. “The roof to the awning will need to be replaced and contractors are temporarily repairing the damage right now so that it is safe and weather-tight to occupy the campus.”

Meredith said the district plans to reopen Wednesday.

Look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today. Localized flooding remains a concern for areas where heavier rain falls, and a flood watch continues area-wide. Stay weather aware and if you encounter flooded roads turn around, don't drown! #cawx pic.twitter.com/5nAdveC1j1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2024

Meteorologists predict the thunderstorm chances would decrease Tuesday night and fade to a drizzle by Wednesday morning.

But on Thursday, after a short break from rain, another low-pressure system could settle off the coast and trigger another round of storms, potentially through the weekend and into early next week.

“It’ll give us a few showers,” Murdock said, “but nothing like what we have seen over the last few days.”

“There’s gonna be some changes in the next few days to it. The track might even move a little bit further to the west, which reduces the rain chances,” he added. “But that portion of the forecast is still a little bit on the fragile side.”

Concern for hazards, however, will persist.

The coastal North Bay and the interior valleys remain under a flood watch through about 10 a.m. Wednesday as runoff could flow into creeks and streams and push them over flood stage.

Mark West Creek near Mirabel Heights west of the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport continued to climb Tuesday afternoon. The creek there reached 58.37 feet, which is just below the moderate flood stage of 59 feet.

At a moderate flood stage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, flooding of structures and main roads may occur.

“Periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall will bring the potential for minor to moderate local flooding, as well as rapid rises along area rivers, streams, and creeks across the region,” the flood watch statement reads.

“Although most main stem river sites are forecast to remain below flood stage, minor flooding in urban areas and along smaller creeks and streams is expected.”

