Sonoma County beachgoers should be wary of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves that could reach up to 16 feet Wednesday as a northwest swell, which triggered higher peaks Tuesday, slowly diminishes.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for Wednesday until 5 p.m. due to the risk for rip currents and large breaking waves. The alert came after a high surf advisory which expired 11 p.m. Tuesday.

NW swell is diminishing but still poses a threat to beachgoers today with large breaking waves continuing through the day today. As such, Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through 5 PM. Continue to use caution near the coast! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PV7qlO6EUd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 27, 2023

Wave peaks reached up to around 10 feet near Point Reyes and 12 feet in Mendocino County Wednesday morning, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

“It’s a low-end danger but the danger is still there,” he said. “Still, remain vigilant if you’re at the coast, especially for northwest-facing beaches.”

Early next week, the North Bay could see either potential rain or offshore, dry winds, which could increase fire weather conditions.

“If the low sets up in the right place it could mean fire or rain,” Behringer said. “It’s trending slowly but surely towards rain for us.”

In Napa County, a portion of higher terrain bordering Lake and Yolo counties could still see some downsloping, offshore winds, according to current forecast models.

