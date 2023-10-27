Critical fire weather will be present in the North Bay this weekend due to gusty offshore wind and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, the weather service upgraded a fire weather watch and wind advisory to a red flag warning for parts of the North Bay on Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

The warning will begin earlier Saturday morning through Sunday evening in elevations above 1,000 feet in eastern Sonoma County and west Napa County.

Lower elevations, including all of Santa Rosa, will be under the warning from 5 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for portions of the Bay Area beginning as early as Saturday morning continuing through Sunday evening. Saturday night through early Sunday will be the most critical time period.

Conditions for rapid fire spread will be most critical Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions will exist, including warm temperatures, low humidity and strong, gusty winds, which are conducive for the rapid spread of fire.

The latter two are both possible this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said Friday.

Dry, offshore wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 to 50 mph on mountain ridges throughout Sonoma County, bringing low daytime humidity between 10% to 20% both days in high elevations.

Weekend temperatures will be on the cooler side, however, with highs in the 60s to low 70s, Behringer added.

Experts are uncertain how much the gusty winds will impact the interior valley, in areas like Santa Rosa or Healdsburg, but right now they are predicting gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph, Behringer said.

The winds will be strongest Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday, he added.

Weather service experts are urging residents to be prepared and have an emergency plan, in case a fire breaks out near them.

Sonoma County evacuation zones can be found at tinyurl.com/2sjn4zs7.

Cal Fire’s Lake Sonoma, Napa unit canceled all prescribed burns this weekend, said spokesperson Tyree Zander. He added their unit is fully staffed and ready to go if any fires break out.

As of Friday afternoon, there were no PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs planned; however, wind could trigger energy shutoffs this weekend.

Behringer said it’s also important to keep up with local officials and weather forecasts, as well as follow any burn bans that may be issued.

Experts also urge people to implement fire prevention measures, such as properly discarding cigarettes; keeping vehicles off tall, dry grass; making sure chains aren’t dragging from vehicles; and not using equipment that creates sparks.

Due to cooler, wet weather this fall, Cal Fire lifted burn suspensions in Sonoma, Lake, Colusa, Solano and Yolo counties this week.

