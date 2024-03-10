Weather service: Storms to fade into warmer, drier conditions by midweek

After brief rain showers, forecast for Sunday evening and Monday night, the Sonoma County and Napa County regions will spring forward into drier and warmer conditions with temperatures reaching into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation from Sunday’s shower, which was expected to begin around 5 p.m., and Monday night’s downpour, which is expected to continue into Tuesday morning,could deposit as much as an inch of rainfall across North Bay valleys and alongthe coastal mountain range, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Sonoma County valleys are expected to get more rainfall, he added, than Napa County locations during the light showers.

Rain showers return Sunday afternoon and it'll remain unsettled through early Tuesday. A warming and drying trend is projected from Wednesday and beyond. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ISYJaxt18m — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2024

Not many weather-related hazards are expected as a result of these storms due to the low amount of predicted rainfall, according to the weather service. However, soils are still saturated from prior storms and wind gusts will pick up to 40 mph in higher elevations, so some trees could fall.

“There is a potential for some weakened trees to come down but the larger threat is not significant,” Gass said.

After the rain ends, clouds will dissipate and temperatures will begin to climb, reaching into the mid-70s by Friday in the North Bay’s inland valleys and the mid-60s on the coast.

The weather service’s climate prediction center forecasts that the region will have above average temperatures for the next two weeks and a below average probability for rain for about the next week.

So, it’s going to be warm and dry for the “foreseeable future,” said weather service meteorologist Nicole Sarment with the agency’s Monterey office.

