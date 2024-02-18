Gusting winds and rain lashed the Sonoma Coast on Saturday as a pair of weather systems began to impact Northern California, bringing stormy conditions possibly until Monday.

Saturday saw the first, and according to weather prognosticators, likely the weaker of the two storm systems. But the coast was still seeing wind speeds well above 20 mph by early afternoon.

A gale warning, for winds as high as 41 mph that pose dangers for small and mid-sized boats, was in effect offshore, as was a high surf warning for waves that could tower higher than 20 feet. Waves around Bodega Head appeared to be 15 feet or more on Saturday morning.

The strong winds are likely to subside after sunset but pick back up by late Sunday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock told The Press Democrat Saturday afternoon.

A bold wind surfer heads in off Doran Beach as winds on the Sonoma County coast clocked well above 25 knots. pic.twitter.com/Fq1cg3nSJF — Andrew Graham (@AndrewGraham88) February 17, 2024

A wind advisory is to take effect 10 a.m. Sunday and last until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Considerably heavier rains are anticipated for Sunday, with NWS predicting as much as 5 inches of rain in the higher parts of Sonoma County and 2 to 4 inches possible in its valleys. The heavier rain is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and continue through the night, Murdock said.

The weather service issued a flood watch for Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, as well as eight other counties stretching down the California coast, running from 10 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In Sonoma County, at least four roads will be closed — Mark West Station, Starr, Trenton-Healdsburg, and Green Valley roads — to decrease the odds that people will need to be rescued traveling across flood-prone areas.

By 5 p.m., Saturday, 1.89 inches of rain had fallen on Cazadero, .78 inches at the Sonoma County Airport, and .21 inches at the Napa County Airport.

There were reports of numerous trees down in the Timber Cove area as winds hurtled along the coast. In Monte Rio some tree limbs fell on a house, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman. No injuries were reported.

As evening arrived, according to officials at Redcom, which dispatches fire and emergency medical service in Sonoma County, no major storm-related incidents had been reported.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tmERvZxXNY4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Staff writer Jeremy Hay contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @AndrewGraham88