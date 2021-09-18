Weekend rain levels will determine fire threat next week

Precipitation levels will determine whether the North Bay is threatened by wildfire conditions next week after weekend rainfall subsides and gusty winds develop across the region, forecasters say.

If enough rain falls Saturday night, the North Bay’s drought-parched landscape should be damp enough to mitigate concerns about gusts that may reach 50 mph at higher elevations beginning Sunday.

The wind is part of a system that’s expected to drop rain on the North Bay. And while forecasters are confident rain will develop, the actual amount still is unclear.

“Overall, it’s going to be a quick shot of rainfall,” said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “By no means is this going to be the type of rainfall that causes runoff into our reservoirs.”

Coastal areas as far east as Guerneville may receive up to one-third of an inch of rain but inland regions are more likely to get up to only 0.1 inch.

Regardless of what happens, “The confidence in wind occurring is there,” Gass said.

The North Bay will be under a fire weather watch 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday when winds are expected to diminish.

It’s the third time in about a month that the National Weather Service has issued a weather alert because of impending conditions that could result in a fire.

A red flag warning was issued Aug. 17 because of gusty winds and, one day later, the Cache fire burned 83 acres and destroyed 58 homes in Clearlake.

On Sept. 9, a fire weather watch was issued because of a lightning storm that stoked fears of dry vegetation being struck and igniting in flames across Sonoma and Napa counties.

That night, the Rock fire was reported in an area between Hopland and Cloverdale and burned 6 acres. It was followed by the Vineyard fire, which burned a quarter acre nearby. Both fires may have been caused by lightning, fire investigators said.

Ahead of this weekend’s storm, Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials have advised customers to be mindful of potential power failures.

“We’re urging our customers to have a plan to keep themselves and their families safe. Our meteorology team is closely tracking the dynamic weather conditions and are working with our operations teams in the field to ensure we’re ready to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible,” PG&E principal meteorologist Scott Strenfel said in a statement.

The utility agency also warns of flashovers, which it describes as “a phenomenon that occurs with the first light rain or mist after the summer that can lead to pole fires and outages.”

It urges people to take precautions that include having flashlights and drinking water available, avoiding downed power lines and securing outdoor furniture.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi