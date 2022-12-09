Meteorologists say the weekend will be a cold, wet and windy one in the North Bay, with a storm expected to bring up to 5 inches of rain to the wettest Sonoma County locations and gusty winds up to 50 mph.

The rain follows a storm Thursday night and Friday morning that brought one-third of an inch of rain to Santa Rosa, a quarter of an inch to Healdsburg and three-fourths of an inch to the coastal hills, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David King.

Starting about 2 a.m. Saturday, another 2 inches of rain is on the way to Sonoma County’s interior valleys, including Santa Rosa. It’s possible that the coastal hills could see up to 5 inches, King said.

The heaviest rain is expected from about 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to King. Scattered showers are expected through Sunday.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area as far south as Monterey County for Saturday. The Sonoma County advisory starts midnight Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible over the interior North Bay valleys, with gusts up to 50 mph in higher elevations. Over the water, gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Rain is on the way today and again Saturday.



But Sat. will also be Windy. A Gale Watch is out over the ocean, but a Wind Advisory has now been issued for the land area for gusts 35-45 mph. It begins at Midnight in the North Bay, expires at 6 PM around the Monterey Bay.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/LN7jqXTEzR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 8, 2022

“It’s going to be windy, so ‘tis the season to bring decorations and patio furniture inside or make sure they’re extra secure,” King said.

The weather service is not expecting widespread flooding, King said, but localized flooding is “definitely” possible.

“If you see localized flooding do not risk it,” he said. “We have the saying ‘turn around and don’t drown,’ even if it takes longer, stay safe and avoid any types of flooded roadways.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said in a news release it is preparing crews to respond to possible weather-related outages and urged customers to be prepared as well.

“We are actively tracking the weather around the clock and supporting our local Electric Operations crews who are at the ready to respond to outage activity as quickly as possible,” PG&E meteorologist Evan Duffey said in the release.

Customers can view outages at pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter.

Several events in Sonoma County are set to continue “rain or shine” this weekend including “Drag on Ice” Friday night and Winterblast in Santa Rosa and the Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.